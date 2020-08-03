Padgett Business Services names Jeff Phillips new CEO

Phillips has leveraged the power of technology to build businesses in the fields of accounting and finance. He is the co-founder of Accountingfly, an innovative, web-based platform that matches accounting firms with local and remote talent.

"Accountants and bookkeepers have never been more critical to small business than right now, and I see my role as helping Padgett's network of advisors modernize their practices and grow their offices," said Phillips. "We have an exceptional group of small business advisors and a massive footprint across North America, and, in the short time I've been here, I've been overwhelmed by the commitment, compassion and purpose of everyone on this team. There is such a great story of success that we can tell for our franchisees and our clients, and I'm excited to work with everyone here to write new chapters that will inspire success and drive growth."

During his time with Accountingfly, Phillips has been a frequent speaker and consultant on the rise of remote work as a solution to CPA staffing challenges. He also oversaw the acquisition of Going Concern, one of the most-read news websites in the accounting industry, as a way to connect its large audience of younger CPA readers to remote career opportunities. His visionary approach at both Accountingfly and Going Concern led to him being named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People by Accounting Today on four different occasions.

Prior to his entrepreneurial turn with Accountingfly, Phillips worked with Monster.com, developing online recruitment strategies and solutions for several Fortune 500 companies, including Verizon, H&R Block and Shell. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Baylor University, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University. Jeff also is a member of the CPA Consultants Alliance.

Phillips's experience in helping to identify, recruit and manage remote employees will prove to be a valuable asset for Padgett, as well as its clients as they navigate the ever-shifting landscape associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jeff's expertise, energy and purpose-driven vision meshed neatly with the work we do at Padgett, and where we need to take the company," said Roger Harris, president of Padgett Business Services. "The world is increasingly becoming adapted to and reliant on advances in technology, transitions to remote work and the embracing of innovative solutions to address age-old business challenges. Jeff's experience as an entrepreneur and leader in the technology space, coupled with his strategic focus on the accounting world, makes him uniquely equipped to help lead Padgett into the future."

