PADI Announces Fourth Annual AWARE Week to Save the Ocean

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®), the world's largest ocean exploration and diver organization, together with the newly created PADI AWARE Foundation™, a non-profit public charity dedicated to driving local action for global ocean impact, announces the fourth annual AWARE Week. Hosted by PADI Dive Centers, Resorts and Professionals around the world September 18-26, AWARE Week empowers and inspires the dive community to take part in events, activities and courses - virtual or in person - to advance conservation awareness and engagement at the local level.

"AWARE Week 2021 brings together eco-conscious divers and ocean enthusiasts to advance PADI's conservation blueprint, charting a decade of ocean action to achieve a balance between humanity and ocean," says Kristin Valette Wirth, Chief Brand and Membership Officer for PADI Worldwide. "By uniting as a community of PADI Torchbearers™ who explore and protect the ocean, we work as a global force for good taking meaningful action for the ocean to drive lasting change."

The weeklong event leverages the collective influence of divers and dive industry professionals, as well as the general public, to address key threats facing the marine environment through citizen science, public policy and education. AWARE Week 2021 will take the organizations' current programs to the next level and build on them by tackling additional marine conservation issues such as: climate change, marine protected areas and coral reefs. These new programs, coupled with the flagship programs – that address marine debris and vulnerable marine species – represent the five key components of PADI's Blueprint for Ocean Action, in direct support of the United Nations Decade of Science for Sustainable Development.

One of the key highlights is PADI AWARE Foundation's flagship citizen-science program, Dive Against Debris®, the only program of its kind, which helps divers not only remove debris from the ocean but also report data that can inform ocean friendly policy change to prevent further pollution from entering the ocean.

As a proud sponsor of PADI AWARE Foundation's marine-debris program, Seiko joins PADI to amplify PADI AWARE Week to its audiences, helping to build awareness. The annual week invites the global dive community to make a concerted effort to gather this critical survey data so they can be used by marine researchers and policymakers for conservation action.

"Protecting the ocean requires the actions of everyone around the globe working together," says Valette Wirth. "Together with PADI AWARE Foundation, Seiko and our other partners in conservation, we recognize that anyone with passion for the ocean can become an ocean ambassador and contribute to worldwide efforts to save the ocean as a PADI Torchbearer. AWARE Week 2021 will inspire people with a clear and effective path to action for the planet."

Throughout AWARE Week 2021, divers, ocean advocates, water enthusiasts and the global community at large may also support and protect the ocean by participating in AWARE specialty courses, which educate participants on the importance of a clean and healthy ocean, and via fundraising, donating and taking part in local conservation activities hosted by PADI Dive Centers, Resorts and Professionals.

To take part in AWARE Week 2021, visit padi.com/awareweek2021. For more information about the PADI AWARE Foundation, the community of PADI Torchbearers and how to get involved year round, visit padi.com/conservation.

About PADI AWARE Foundation

PADI AWARE Foundation™ is a non-profit public charity that drives global ocean conservation through local action. PADI AWARE Foundation engages divers and people everywhere to take conservation actions that heal and protect the ocean planet both above and below the surface, further elevating and supporting PADI's vision to achieve balance between humanity and ocean. Backed by the power of the PADI® brand and supported by the world's largest global network of 6,600 dive centers and resorts and more than 128,000 professional members worldwide, PADI AWARE Foundation leverages the collective influence of divers and the dive industry to address key threats facing the marine environment including climate change, marine habitat loss and vulnerable species protection. PADI AWARE Foundation advances its mission and the PADI Blueprint for Ocean Action through underwater citizen science, public policy, education and community grants.

www.padiaware.org

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the world's largest ocean exploration and diver organization, operating in 186 countries and territories, with a global network of more than 6,600 dive centers and resorts and over 128,000 professional members worldwide. Issuing more than 1 million certifications each year, and with over 28 million certifications to date, PADI enables people around the world to seek adventure and save the ocean through underwater education, life-changing experiences and travel. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, maintaining its high standards for dive training, safety and customer service, monitored for worldwide consistency and quality. With a longstanding commitment to environmental conservation, PADI is leading the way for millions of people to actively explore, steward and protect the ocean through its course offerings and partnerships with like-minded, mission-driven organizations. PADI embodies a global commitment to ocean health with its mission to create a billion torchbearers to explore and protect the ocean.

Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean.SM

www.padi.com

