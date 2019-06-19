PADI Sets to Energize Dive Community through Integration of Bonnier Corporation's Dive Media Group

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) announced today its plans to further generate continued passion among the global dive community with the integration of Bonnier Corporation's multi-media dive group into the PADI® experience. Effective immediately, the world's leading dive retail, resort and professional membership organization has taken ownership of Bonnier Corporation's network of dive media brands, including Scuba Diving magazine, scubadiving.com, Sport Diver magazine, sportdiver.com and Skin Diver magazine.

"Our investment in this premier dive media group is a natural progression in PADI's mission to educate and inspire our dive community," says Drew Richardson, President and CEO of PADI Worldwide. "Our relationship with Bonnier Corporation dates back to 1999 and, in that time, we've developed a unique bond built on trust, integrity and the empowerment of divers to be ambassadors for our blue planet. We are thrilled to welcome the Bonnier Dive Media Group into the PADI family to amplify exposure to engaging content dedicated to diving."

PADI's unification with Bonnier Corporation's dive media group will play a key role in creating the ultimate PADI experience, complete with dive training, travel, apparel and community engagement. As part of the organization's forthcoming PADI Club™, diver members will receive access to a multi-media diving platform, including Scuba Diving magazine and its popular ScubaLab Gear Guide and World's Best special issues. This benefit is part of a larger package that offers online dive logging, community connections and discounts on PADI eLearning® courses, PADI Travel™ trips and branded merchandise. PADI Retail, Resort and Professional Members will all benefit from this synergy, as will other industry stakeholders.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a consolidation of dive media, particularly in the United States. By elevating first-rate multi-media content created to inform, engage and excite divers, we can provide people with the resources and inspiration to stay active divers for life," says Richardson.

PADI will continue to make a significant positive impact on key issues facing the dive industry and the entire planet through this new endeavor. PADI is committed to ocean conservation and the evolving publications will now provide another vehicle for the company to raise awareness of this important cause with Bonnier Dive Media Group's readership of more than 75,000, 820,000 social media followers and 540,000 unique monthly website visitors.

"For over two decades, it's been our privilege to serve dive enthusiasts worldwide by producing world class content and multimedia experiences to inspire their involvement in this great recreational activity," says Eric Zinczenko, CEO of Bonnier Corporation. "We are thrilled to pass the legacy of these brands onto PADI and we couldn't be more pleased their future is now with an organization dedicated to this enthusiast community. I'd also like to extend my gratitude to our Bonnier employees who worked tirelessly on these brands over the years."

About PADI – The Way the World Learns to Dive®

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the world's largest recreational diver training organization with more than 6,600 dive centers and resorts and 137,000 professional members worldwide. Celebrating industry leadership for over 50 years, PADI has remained dedicated to introducing new divers to the thrill of scuba diving and enhancing the skills of experienced divers. Issuing 1 million certifications each year, PADI makes underwater exploration, travel and adventure accessible to people around the world while maintaining the highest industry standards for dive training, safety and customer service. All PADI programs, from entry-level through professional-level training, fall under strict educational standards monitored for worldwide consistency and quality. Throughout its deep history, PADI has displayed a longstanding commitment to environmental conservation through its course offerings and alignment with organizations, such as the Project AWARE® Foundation. PADI is committed to supporting social and environmental efforts through its Pillars of ChangeSM, empowering divers with information to get involved with causes they care about in a tangible way. For more information, visit www.padi.com.

About Bonnier Corporation

Bonnier Corp. is one of the largest special-interest publishing groups in America, with more than 20 multichannel brands extending into all platforms including magazines, digital media, events, and product licensing. Bonnier Corp.'s brands include Popular Science, Saveur, Field & Stream, Yachting, Flying, Salt Water Sportsman, Cycle World, Working Mother, and Outdoor Life. Popular events include the Sand Sports Super Show; Field & Stream/Outdoor Life's Turkey and Deer Expos; the NOOD Regattas; and the many conferences and seminars of Diversity Best Practices.Bonnier Corp. is owned by Swedish-based Bonnier, a multichannel media conglomerate operating in 15 countries.

