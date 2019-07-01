PADNOS Grows Recycling Network Through Acquisition of Regal Recycling

HOLLAND, Mich., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PADNOS announced the acquisition of Regal Recycling of Howell, Michigan. The acquisition will include 2 locations: Howell which will be operated by PADNOS and Whitmore Lake which will be operated by GLR Advanced Recycling (partner of PADNOS).

Founded in Holland, Mich., in 1905 by Louis Padnos, PADNOS has grown to be a prominent recycling company with 19 locations throughout Michigan and Indiana.

Jonathan Padnos, PADNOS President, commented, "This move furthers regional consolidation and allows us to better serve our customers throughout Michigan. PADNOS views Howell as a vibrant and growing community and we want to be part of that growth."

