SuperSpeed Golf is excited to announce the signing of a worldwide and multi-year brand ambassador agreement with Padraig Harrington.

TULSA, Okla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington has won three Major Championships including the 2007 and 2008 Open Championships and the 2008 PGA Championship as well as the 2022 US Senior Open. In total, Harrington has amassed 35 professional victories, reached a highest Official World Golf Ranking of No. 3 and was named a 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Inductee. At 51 years of age, he has reached the fastest swing speed of his professional career and is leading PGA TOUR Champions in driving distance by regularly reaching ball speeds above 180 mph.

Padraig Harrington joins SuperSpeed Golf as Brand Ambassador

Harrington finished the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season at No. 1 in driving distance as the only player to average more than 300 yards per drive last year. He again leads PGA TOUR Champions in driving distance this season.

Padraig's partnership will include social media engagement with the SuperSpeed community which will center on why speed is so important in the modern game, how it's possible to gain speed as you age, how biomechanics and technology have improved the ability to know exactly how best to train for speed, and why SuperSpeed is the easiest and most effective speed training system on the market.

"I am excited to officially work with SuperSpeed as I want to continue to create more easy speed with my swing. A lot of people think it's all about speed which is very important but what it is really about is having speed in your comfort zone while playing. SuperSpeed has been in this game the longest, they've built these programs, they have the experience, and they've done the research. If you don't have speed, you are behind the 8- ball and giving up a lot," said Harrington.

SuperSpeed also supports several other players and influencers including LPGA Tour players Nanna Koerstz-Madsen and Cheyenne Night, Korn Ferry Tour player Cody Blick, and top amateur Maxwell Moldovan.

The SuperSpeed Golf Training System includes three specifically weighted training clubs and access to over a year's worth of complimentary online training. Designed around the concept of Overspeed Training, the research is clear showing 5% swing speed gains in approximately six weeks of regular practice with gains continuing with subsequent use.

"All of us here at SuperSpeed are very excited to have a player like Padraig not only as an ambassador for SuperSpeed, but proof of the impact our system can have. When we decided to start our Tour ambassador program, he was the first player we thought of," said Mike Napoleon, President of SuperSpeed Golf. "Padraig has been working with our equipment as long as our company has existed and has enjoyed great results. He is a perfect example of how fully integrating speed training can have long-term positive effects for a player."

SuperSpeed is represented by Drew Carr and David Moorman of Fidelity Sports Group.

