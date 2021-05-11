PadSquad Breaks Free from Ordinary TV Ads with Interactive CTV Offering

Just like the invention of the remote control and DVR, connected TV and streaming have changed the way we watch TV. CTV accounts for over 40% of video impressions and is practically tied with mobile as a top driver of video consumption. Audiences are more engaged with Interactive CTV ads than ever before, resulting in 63 seconds average time earned, and 0.60% engagement rates.

PadSquad is working with Innovid, a leader in the CTV space, to bring this offering to life. "Advertisers are embracing Interactive CTV for its proven ability to boost engagement and performance of TV advertising," said Tal Chalozin, CTO of Innovid. "Through this partnership, PadSquad will leverage Innovid's OTT Composer to expand the reach of high-impact, interactive ads to CTV, creating an omnichannel complement to desktop and mobile campaigns."

PadSquad makes traditional video assets remarkable by enhancing them with consumer friendly, familiar interactions that are proven to deliver results. Through close partnership with Innovid they have successfully created four inaugural Interactive CTV formats:

AdCommerce TV: Welcome to the next era in shopping from the couch! QR codes allow consumers to add products directly to their cart.

Personalize video experiences with dynamic, location-based messaging and maps that highlight the nearby locations. VVital: Dive deeper into video assets with product hotspots, multiple panels of content, galleries, and more!

Rethink the way you buy digital video by engaging viewers on the largest digital screen in the home. Learn more at https://padsquad.com/remarkable-interactive-ctv

About PadSquad:

PadSquad is a digital media company dedicated to remarkable high-impact advertising. Their mission is to enable brands to connect with people through more memorable advertising that stimulates the senses and inspires action.

www.padsquad.com .

