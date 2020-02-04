PadSquad Kicks Off 2020 with Shop, a First-to-Market Shoppable® eCommerce Advertising Experience for Mobile

Shop by PadSquad provides consumers with a seamless in-ad shopping experience that can showcase multiple products with interactive hotspots that offer product details and pricing. When ready to purchase, consumers click the Buy Now call-to-action and are taken to a branded Checkout page that offers each of the featured products. The consumer selects the products for purchase and in one tap the transaction is complete.

"With the introduction of Shop, we're able to bring the familiar shopping experience found in social to consumers while they're reading their favorite mobile content," states Andrew Augustine, SVP of Revenue for PadSquad. "Shop by PadSquad offers advertisers an opportunity to provide consumers with an improved way to buy the products they crave while gaining full visibility into the path to purchase and the ability to measure the return on ad spend (ROAS)."

By combining high impact rich media creative with Shoppable's patented 'Universal Checkout technology,' Shop by PadSquad, allows the entire transaction to take place within the branded experience, providing a closed-loop measurement for advertising partners. The robust reporting and metrics from this solution provide advertisers a deeper understanding of full-funnel shopper behaviors by gathering data on engagement rates, CTR, time spent on pages, product views, add to cart, basket size, and SKU level conversions.

We're making it easier for consumers to shop and quickly complete a purchase once they discover it and make the decision to buy," says Heather Marie Udo, CEO of Shoppable. "With the new Shop product, we're able to leverage PadSquad's expertise in developing engaging creative and pair it with Shoppable's checkout page to make mobile shopping seamless and remove hurdles to transactions."

Any of the PadSquad ad formats can be made shoppable® through the Shop solution. To learn more about Shop by PadSquad click HERE .

About PadSquad:

Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, PadSquad is the preferred creative and innovation partner to Fortune 500 and Direct-to-Consumer brands including Intel, Verizon, The Home Depot, Levi's, Disney, Best Buy, Timberland and many more. The company offers partners a set of innovative tools and a flexible framework to quickly and efficiently deploy memorable digital creative at scale. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising.

For more information, visit www.padsquad.com .

About Shoppable:

Shoppable® is a New York-based e-commerce company and leader in universal checkout technology having been named a Webby Honoree for technical achievement and named one of the "100 Brilliant Companies" by Entrepreneur Magazine. Shoppable is the industry's only patented universal checkout technology that provides users a simple path to purchase from multiple sources within a single order and payment process. Shoppable's distributed commerce technology features a suite of e-commerce products surrounding Shoppable's patented, universal checkout API. By partnering with best-in-class retailers to match products back to consumers looking to purchase them, Shoppable's solutions enable advertisers, retailers, and publishers to create shoppable content, ads, mobile apps, and other innovative commerce experiences. Founded in 2011, the company has evolved from a luxury retail technology to a market leader in broad e-commerce distribution with major clients including top-tier publishers and CPG brands.

