PadSquad Launches One-of-a-Kind Ad Product, The Swell, Driving 30% Greater Viewability Than Standard Mobile Banners

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PadSquad announced its latest mobile ad product, The Swell, providing brands with a unique canvas to tell their story while addressing one of our industry's most taxing issues by delivering 30% greater viewability than standard mobile banners.

The Swell format is delivered as a polite ad format and adheres to the bottom of the screen until activated via user scroll. This highly viewable ad format swells upward as a user scrolls, revealing a large canvas for brand messaging. As the user scrolls the page, the format unfolds an eye-catching creative that politely morphs from a footer unit into a viewable inline unit.

"Since its inception, PadSquad has consistently led the industry with its laser-focused dedication to the development of consumer-friendly ad experiences," said Jennifer Gavin, Vice President of Product & Innovation. "The Swell was developed to help solve the industry's need for unique ad formats that offer high viewability beyond the typical mobile adhesion banner go-to."

The Swell joins the PadSquad suite of award-winning ad formats that offer brands more memorable advertising experiences. In fact, PadSquad's creative innovation on the "Press-and-Hold" ad format took home top creative awards from The Drum and OMMA. brought home top honors for "Best Branding Campaign" and "Best Use of Creativity" in the Drum US Advertising Awards and "Best Mobile Single Execution" in the OMMA Advertising Creativity Awards.

"PadSquad's ad innovation strategy is grounded in the concept of getting users to 'Stop the Scroll,'" stated Gavin. "By delivering unique user experiences that intrigue, entertain, and surprise users, we push towards the ultimate goal of invoking emotion that drives action and performance for our brand partners."

You can learn more about The Swell and PadSquad's ad formats here.

About PadSquad:

Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, PadSquad is the preferred creative and innovation partner to Fortune 500 brands including Intel, Verizon, The Home Depot, Levi's, Disney, Best Buy, Timberland and many more. The company offers partners a set of innovative tools and a flexible framework to quickly and efficiently deploy memorable digital creative at scale. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising.

For more information, visit PadSquad at www.padsquad.com and on LinkedIn (PadSquad)

Sales Contact for PadSquad:

Andrew Augustine

andy@padsquad.com

Public Relations Contact for PadSquad:

Lance Wolder

lance@padsquad.com

SOURCE PadSquad

Related Links

https://padsquad.com

