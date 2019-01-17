PAE Appoints James Benton to Chief Information Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAE has named James Benton its chief information officer. Having served as interim CIO since August 2018, the permanent appointment recognizes Benton's contributions during his four-year tenure at PAE. As interim CIO, Benton led the advancement of enterprise information technology strategy goals, ensuring business alignment and managing direction of IT programs and services.

"PAE is pleased to offer James Benton a permanent seat on our senior leadership team," said PAE CEO John Heller. "He has an extensive technology background in the federal market space, and broad inside experience with the federal government which makes him well-suited to provide IT strategies to shape our company for the future."

As CIO, he will continue his strategic function and oversee daily operations of cybersecurity, global service desk and information technology field services support operations.

"I look forward to enhancing our technology services to further advance the PAE business strategy," Benton said.

Benton joined PAE in 2015 as chief information security officer, a role in which he developed the company's enterprise risk management program, cybersecurity strategy and managed cybersecurity operations.

He has served in numerous technology leadership positions supporting federal government agencies and the intelligence community, including vice president of information technology at A-T Solutions, a PAE acquisition, and information technology director at ManTech International.

Benton served 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds a bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University in St. Leo, Florida.

About PAE

For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With more than 20,000 employees on all seven continents and in more than 70 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information, please visit our website, pae.com, or follow us

at @PAE_Company, LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE PAE

Related Links

www.paegroup.com

