PAE ISR Selects Sagetech MX Transponder for the Resolute Eagle

This line of transponders includes a civil variant, MXS, which supports Modes A, C, and S, and 1090 MHz ADS-B In/Out – a cornerstone of the FAA's NextGen modernization initiative. It also features an integral pressure sensor for accurate altitude reporting. The MX12A military variant supports all the civil functionality, as well as military modes up through Mode 5 – an encrypted mode now being deployed by the U.S. and NATO.

Weighing a mere 150 grams, both the MXS and MX12A will receive FAA TSO certifications. The MX12A will be certified in 2019 as compliant with DoD AIMS Mark XIIA standard for military interoperability.

"The MXS transponder with its ADS-B In and Out capabilities enables the Resolute Eagle, a tactical Group 3 UAS, to detect and avoid nearby aircraft," said Jake Jacobs, PAE ISR chief technology officer. "With this expanded capability, the Resolute Eagle meets the FAA 2020 mandate and can fly in commercial air traffic patterns with situational awareness at all times."

"Our commitment to miniature avionics has made tracking of small unmanned aircraft by air traffic control a reality for more than a decade," commented Kelvin Scribner, Sagetech's CEO. "FAA certification of our MX transponder family makes access to airspace far easier and even routine. This is a key benefit of using full specification avionics thoroughly vetted and certified by the FAA."

The Resolute Eagle has the range and endurance to enable beyond visual line of sight operations, enabling it to support a wide range of military, public safety, humanitarian, and commercial missions. It is runway independent, offering a vertical take-off and landing configuration for deployment and recovery in challenging conditions, including maritime operations.

About Sagetech Corporation

Sagetech Corporation, founded in 1998, provides miniature, certified avionics for use in drones as small as 10 pounds gross weight. Sagetech aviation transponders have long been used to facilitate military operations worldwide, logging over one million combat flight hours. Sagetech's products are trusted as standard equipment in most small military UAS.

About PAE ISR

PAE ISR LLC is a joint venture of PAE, American Operations Corporation (AOC), and Battlespace Flight Services, LLC (BFS) providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and services to U.S. government agencies, NATO, and other international organizations. As a lead systems integrator and full-service provider for unmanned aerial systems, PAE ISR has significant experience in system integration, test and evaluation, operations and maintenance, logistics, training, deployment support, and leased UAS services.

