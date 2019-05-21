PAE-Parsons Wins Seat on $82 Billion LOGCAP V

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island has awarded PAE-Parsons (P2GLS) a position on the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program. LOGCAP V is an $82 billion multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide logistics support to the Army in six different global regions.

"We are excited and proud to be one of the four contract recipients," said PAE CEO John Heller. "This award recognizes PAE's proven capability to provide logistics support to the U.S. government around the world, and I'm confident we'll honor that responsibility by delivering exceptional performance."

As global leaders in security, defense and infrastructure services PAE and Parsons formed the joint-venture P2GLS in 2017.

"We look forward to providing end-to-end logistics solutions in support of the Warfighter on this critically important Army program," said Parsons' Executive Vice President of Federal Solutions Wendy Van Wickle.

