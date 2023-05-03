Paessler acquires qbilon to help customers unlock key insights to improve IT performance

IMPROVED IT TRANSPARENCY BY INTEGRATING ALL RELEVANT DATA SOURCES WILL ENABLE EXECUTIVES TO MAKE DATA-BASED DECISIONS AND TRANSFORM RESOURCE OPTIMIZATION

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG , the IT monitoring specialist best known for the monitoring software Paessler PRTG, acquires qbilon GmbH , a company that provides a platform for automatically capturing, analyzing and optimizing hybrid IT landscapes.

The acquisition is in line with Paessler's long-term growth plans to provide the best possible IT, OT, and IoT monitoring solutions to its customers and to further enlarge its footprint, especially in the large-scale enterprise segment, with new product offerings.

qbilon was founded in 2019 by four computer science research fellows at the University of Augsburg and retains its headquarters in Augsburg, Germany. A number of well-known companies from the automotive, utility and manufacturing industries, including KTR Systems, are currently using qbilonULTIMATE to analyze, optimize and govern their IT landscapes.

Through the acquisition, Paessler will add IT transparency solutions to its extensive portfolio of service offerings. This involves exploiting, combining and analyzing data sets within a customer's entire IT landscape, bringing additional value from architecture management and cost management to IT governance and security aspects. qbilon offers integration with a wide range of data sources, including, for example, cloud platforms like AWS or Azure, IT monitoring and management solutions, like Paessler PRTG or Dynatrace, and virtualization tools like vSphere. Customers can also import generic data, like CSV or JSON, for easy integration of legacy information. For companies this means full transparency of their complete IT environment and more resilience in their IT operations, with a choice of cloud or on-premises solutions.

"As our first ever acquisition, today marks an exciting milestone in our history and future," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "We are passionate about giving customers the visibility they need of their IT landscapes to optimize resources, and qbilon is a natural fit with both our culture and what we are aiming to achieve. Both companies will benefit from mutual synergies in development & technology, sales and marketing as well as in operational areas. We will work closely together to expand our offering to existing and new customers, and I'm excited about the possibilities that may arise from this collaboration. I'm very happy to welcome the qbilon team to the Paessler family."

"With its modern, powerful, and flexible solution architecture, qbilon manages to connect various data sources of complex IT landscapes in a very smart way," said Joachim Weber, CTO of Paessler. "Offering different aggregation levels and intelligent evaluations of data sets, qbilon generates unique insights and enables IT managers and lead architects to make better business and security decisions beyond monitoring. This makes its solutions a perfect match to extend Paessler's product portfolio into observability."

"We provide companies with comprehensive knowledge about their IT landscapes – complete, automatic and easy to understand, resulting in significantly less workload, lower costs and increased security," said Dr. Melanie Langermeier, CEO of qbilon. "Making the decision to join the Paessler group makes a lot of sense given the natural fit between our IT transparency tools as well as the network insights and intelligence that Paessler provides to its customers. We are looking forward to providing our joint customers with comprehensive knowledge about their IT landscapes to help drive efficiencies and save resources.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

About QBILON

qbilon was founded in 2019 by four former computer science students in Augsburg. While working with large companies, they noticed that enterprises are struggling with building up a meaningful data basis for critical IT decisions. Employing their research findings, they developed an innovative approach to cover this challenge. qbilon's software solution finally sheds light on organically grown, hybrid IT landscapes. The automatic capturing and linking of existing data enables IT decision makers to streamline and optimize their IT landscapes to eventually achieve an IT that matches their demands perfectly.

In times where digital transformation and exponential IT growth are key issues in large companies, qbilon wants to make its contribution to help making IT efficient and keeping it manageable. As IT staff are often overloaded, our software effectively relieves IT personnel from tedious manual work – paving the way to an always up-to-date and consistent IT landscape.

Learn more about qbilon and its products at www.qbilon.io

