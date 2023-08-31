Paessler AG launches new vertical focus on airport operations for comprehensive supervision of airport technology

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, best known for the technology monitoring software Paessler PRTG, has launched a new vertical market focus for airport operations and airlines to monitor and optimize their complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to help keep them functioning effectively and efficiently. According to the Federal Aviation Administration's April 2023 Air Traffic by the Numbers report, more than 917 million passengers flew in 2022, which demonstrates why monitoring the varying technologies required to keep operations running smoothly is necessary to create a seamless and safe experience for travellers and to help reduce costs incurred from technology failures.

David Montoya, Global IoT Business Development Manager, Paessler AG

PRTG monitors technologies in airside operations, landside operations, invoicing and billing, and information management systems by visualizing multiple interconnected devices in one dashboard for high level processes involving multiple areas, rather than segmented views. More specifically, PRTG can monitor the following technologies within airport operations:

Airport operational databases

Airside operations

Airport traffic control towers



Aeronautical fixed telecommunications network



Ground handling

Landside operations

Terminal management, including resource management, physical security, maintenance and monitoring



Passenger facilitation, including secure extranets, common use services, and baggage handling systems

Information management

Automatic terminal information service



Flight info display systems



Public address/voice alarm systems

Invoicing and billing

Airport traffic control tower billing



Non-aeronautical revenue, such as point-of-sale

"The technology used to run airports is only becoming more complex, making it even more critical to have a comprehensive view of your network and everything that connects to it to maintain a safe, functionally efficient and regulatory compliant operations," said David Montoya, global business development manager for IOT at Paessler AG. "Paessler's PRTG gives admins one pane of glass to monitor and detect anomalies before systems go offline and cause delays, costing operations millions of dollars annually. More than 500 airports and airlines worldwide already use PRTG to monitor network services. They are increasing the scope of their projects to support with more savings, better use of resources and reduction of their carbon footprint."

For more information about how Paessler PRTG monitor airport operations, visit https://go.paessler.com/airport2023-us-en.

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts