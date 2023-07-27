Paessler AG named in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, best known for the technology monitoring software Paessler PRTG, has been acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

CRN Partner Program Guide 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts)

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"Paessler has enhanced our partner program to address the evolving needs of our North American partners so they can become more successful in using PRTG to create even deeper breadth to their managed services portfolios," said Peter Campisi, regional manager, channel sales, North America. "Our advanced trainings help them to earn implementation certifications to help increase their margins and deepen their relationships with their end users, while our marketing support helps them better support their messaging to drive interest and new business."

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide can be found online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To learn more about Paessler's channel partner program, contact [email protected].

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com.

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts