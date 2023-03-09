Paessler AG strengthens North American ties to global operations with the appointment of new vice president of sales, Tobias Jaenchen

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, best known for the monitoring software Paessler PRTG, is focused on strengthening and expanding its presence in the Americas as a part of its overall global business strategy. Tobias Jaenchen, Paessler's newly appointed vice president of sales for both the Americas and APAC, will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth in the North American market by serving as the liaison at the company's German headquarters to address US and Canadian customer needs.

Tobias Jaenchen, Paessler AG's vice president, sales for the Americas and APAC.

After studying Computer Science in Berlin and at CUNY in New York City, Tobias Jaenchen embarked on a career in both the United States and Europe in consulting, B2B software sales, and sales management positions for companies such as Oracle, FreeMarkets, Altiris, and Symantec. As a member of Paessler's global leadership team, he will be the voice for the North American market and will focus on developing Paessler's sales strategy, organization, and processes, and continuously developing new markets, business areas, customer segments, and partnerships.

"I am thrilled to work with Paessler's North American customers to help them achieve their IT, OT, and IoT monitoring goals and to make Paessler PRTG the go-to monitoring solution for businesses," says Tobias Jaenchen, vice president, sales, Americas and APAC. "From day one, I have been impressed by the welcoming and supportive culture of the Paessler team and look forward to bridging communications and sales strategies between Germany and the US and Canada so that we can better serve our North American customers."

Paessler has worked successfully for years to steadily increase its market share and to provide the North American market with opportunities and solutions for digital transformation. In addition to monitoring traditional IT environments, Paessler has continuously expanded its solutions to diverse vertical markets including industrial, healthcare, telecoms, and government.

In 2023, Paessler is also focused on innovative and new offerings, such as various product extensions and specialized solutions for the Internet of Things and industrial environments (IIoT). Unlike the current downsizing trend in the tech market, Paessler plans to continue further growth in its headcount by hiring for strategic leadership positions.

"We are excited to welcome Tobias to our team. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and offerings across the globe," says Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Our customers find themselves at the intersection of new demands and rapid growth in their IT, OT, and IoT environments, and the aftermath of the pandemic has put additional pressure on the reliability of corporate IT, and Tobias' new role will help alleviate challenges to their growth."

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

