Paessler AG's Breanne Smiley and Danielle Travis Recognized as 2024 CRN® Women of the Channel

With this recognition, CRN® honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Breanne Smiley, channel account manager for the US West and Canada, joined Paessler in 2023 and quickly ramped up, traveling to strategic vendor and distributor events to build relationships to further the Paessler brand and to increase sales. With her strong background as a solution provider sales representative, Smiley knows what partners need to be successful and regularly educated them to fully understand the benefits of monitoring with Paessler's PRTG software to increase their recurring revenue, which resulted in a more than 11 percent increase in year-over-year sales for the territories she manages.

Danielle Travis, manager of inside sales, Americas, advanced Paessler's channel business by streamlining multiple processes, resulting in increased efficiency that enabled the Paessler channel team to better serve partners and distributors. Her successful relationships with distributors assisted them in achieving targets surpassing previous goals, including a nearly 26% increase for one distributor. Her dynamic leadership style is characterized by her ability to inspire cross-functional collaboration, and by training and empowering team members to perform to the best of their abilities.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. content and executive editor, CRN® at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

"We are so proud that Breanne and Danielle's impact on the channel is being recognized by their inclusion on such an esteemed list of channel leaders," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler AG. "Their drive and dedication to empower Paessler's distributors and channel partners to use monitoring to solve complex technology issues and to increase their recurring revenue are second to none."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN® Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

