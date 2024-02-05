Paessler AG's Mike Gonzalez and Peter Campisi Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, the monitoring experts, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized two of its North American channel leaders, Mike Gonzalez and Peter Campisi, on its 2024 Channel Chiefs list. Each year, the prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. 2024 is the second consecutive year that Gonzalez has been named to the list, and the third for Campisi, for their impact on the channel.

Mike Gonzalez, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, Paessler AG Peter Campisi, Director Channel Sales US & CA, Paessler AG

Mike Gonzalez is the company's vice president, sales & marketing for the Americas. He capitalized on participation in MSP-focused events, which allowed him to build a stronger foundation for the competitive advantage that Paessler's PRTG monitoring software adds to MSPs service offering. Doing this helps MSPs to offer a more robust, flexible, and cost-efficient monitoring service to their end-customers. Under Gonzalez' leadership, Paessler's channel team successfully brought a brand-new product to the channel through the company's acquisition of Qbilon, which provides a platform for automatically capturing, analyzing and optimizing hybrid IT landscapes.

Peter Campisi, director of channel sales for the US & CA, helped partners continue to expand beyond traditional technology monitoring as the convergence of IT/OT and Industrial IoT become more prevalent. Campisi led the reorganization of Paessler's channel team to better enable partner growth and development. The team is better positioned to allow closer relationships with channel partners to develop and to build solid business plans with mutual KPIs that lead to mutual success and sustainable growth.

"Mike and Peter have both achieved much success in building strong channel-focused teams and new programs geared to help Paessler's channel partners expand their services portfolios and sustainability grow their business. Their incredible drive and passion have helped Paessler's customers be in the forefront of emerging technologies and markets to better capitalize on the opportunities within them," said Helmut Binder, CEO, Paessler AG. "We are incredibly proud of the work they both have done to position PRTG as a must-have solution for any channel partner, regardless of their size, vertical or business focus. We appreciate CRN's recognition of their accomplishments."

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcase the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow the Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts