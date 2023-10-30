Paessler aligns new capabilities to provide MSPs with improved visibility of client environments across vertical markets

News provided by

Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts

30 Oct, 2023, 09:52 ET

MSPs can benefit from combined capabilities through increased efficiency, value, scale and margins.

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Futures MSP Summit – Booth 333 – Through recent acquisitions and internal product developments, Paessler AG, the creator of technology monitoring software PRTG,  has developed an even more robust strategy around its suite of solutions for MSPs to deliver more value to their end user customers. The company also has developed a diverse set of vertical industry specific sensors that allow MSPs to monitor environments that go beyond traditional IT to offer a specialized approach to proactive monitoring.

Continue Reading
Mike Gonzalez, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, Paessler
Mike Gonzalez, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas, Paessler

With the recent acquisition of ITPS Group, Paessler marks another step in its ambition to provide advanced product enhancements and innovative technologies into their product portfolio, with: PRTG SLA Reporter, PRTG Data Exporter and PRTG Database Observer, offering an even more comprehensive network monitoring solution that generates added value to the channel.

Paessler AG acquired the IT startup Qbilon from Augsburg, Germany, in early 2023, and the combined potential of both companies' software solutions prove to have great potential. Paessler's PRTG offers the data input across an MSPs customer portfolio and Qbilon enables automated up-to-date documentation of the provided information. It automatically detects and tracks all components of a complex, global IT, OT, and IoT environment. This task is traditionally time consuming, and documentation can often be outdated by the time it is created – automated documentation therefore has multiple advantages over manual creation.

Paessler has more than 250 customizable sensors that have been preconfigured for MSPs, including ones created for healthcare specific technology like HL7 and DICOM, industrial/manufacturing sensors for OPC UA Server for OT and IIoT monitoring, and those created to monitor environmental changes within a facility such as a datacenter where temperature and moisture control are essential.

"End-user customers often times have separate environments that cannot offer visibility to each other, and have unique functionality that requires a specific tool to ensure uptime. In many cases, that uptime goes well beyond just being convenient to being mission critical, like in healthcare and manufacturing where downtime can cause dangerous situations to occur," said Mike Gonzalez, Paessler AG's vice president of Sales & Marketing, Americas. "MSPs have the power to actively deliver more value to their customers and to differentiate themselves from their competitors, with monitoring-as-a-service, and well as being able to turn that data into actionable items."

For more information about Paessler, visit the team at Channel Futures MSP Summit in booth #333.

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

In 2023, Paessler acquired Qbilon GmbH, a company that provides solutions for automatically capturing, analyzing, and optimizing hybrid IT landscapes. In times when digital transformation and exponential IT growth are key issues in large companies, Qbilon wants to contribute to keeping IT efficient and manageable with its software solutions Qbilon Cloud and Qbilon Ultimate.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com 

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts

Also from this source

When data creates knowledge: the combined analytical strength of Paessler PRTG and Qbilon

When data creates knowledge: the combined analytical strength of Paessler PRTG and Qbilon

With over 1,200 employees and 24 subsidiaries, the global IT and OT environment of the German engineering company KTR Systems GmbH has become...
Paessler AG announces acquisition of Swiss technology company ITPS AG

Paessler AG announces acquisition of Swiss technology company ITPS AG

Paessler AG, a leading provider of IT, OT, and IoT monitoring solutions based in Nuremberg, Germany, announces the successful acquisition of ITPS...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.