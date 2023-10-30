Paessler aligns new capabilities to provide MSPs with improved visibility of client environments across vertical markets

MSPs can benefit from combined capabilities through increased efficiency, value, scale and margins.

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Futures MSP Summit – Booth 333 – Through recent acquisitions and internal product developments, Paessler AG, the creator of technology monitoring software PRTG, has developed an even more robust strategy around its suite of solutions for MSPs to deliver more value to their end user customers. The company also has developed a diverse set of vertical industry specific sensors that allow MSPs to monitor environments that go beyond traditional IT to offer a specialized approach to proactive monitoring.

With the recent acquisition of ITPS Group, Paessler marks another step in its ambition to provide advanced product enhancements and innovative technologies into their product portfolio, with: PRTG SLA Reporter, PRTG Data Exporter and PRTG Database Observer, offering an even more comprehensive network monitoring solution that generates added value to the channel.

Paessler AG acquired the IT startup Qbilon from Augsburg, Germany, in early 2023, and the combined potential of both companies' software solutions prove to have great potential. Paessler's PRTG offers the data input across an MSPs customer portfolio and Qbilon enables automated up-to-date documentation of the provided information. It automatically detects and tracks all components of a complex, global IT, OT, and IoT environment. This task is traditionally time consuming, and documentation can often be outdated by the time it is created – automated documentation therefore has multiple advantages over manual creation.

Paessler has more than 250 customizable sensors that have been preconfigured for MSPs, including ones created for healthcare specific technology like HL7 and DICOM, industrial/manufacturing sensors for OPC UA Server for OT and IIoT monitoring, and those created to monitor environmental changes within a facility such as a datacenter where temperature and moisture control are essential.

"End-user customers often times have separate environments that cannot offer visibility to each other, and have unique functionality that requires a specific tool to ensure uptime. In many cases, that uptime goes well beyond just being convenient to being mission critical, like in healthcare and manufacturing where downtime can cause dangerous situations to occur," said Mike Gonzalez, Paessler AG's vice president of Sales & Marketing, Americas. "MSPs have the power to actively deliver more value to their customers and to differentiate themselves from their competitors, with monitoring-as-a-service, and well as being able to turn that data into actionable items."

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

In 2023, Paessler acquired Qbilon GmbH, a company that provides solutions for automatically capturing, analyzing, and optimizing hybrid IT landscapes. In times when digital transformation and exponential IT growth are key issues in large companies, Qbilon wants to contribute to keeping IT efficient and manageable with its software solutions Qbilon Cloud and Qbilon Ultimate.

