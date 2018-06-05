Paessler and Fujitsu Announce Partnership to Ensure Uptime of IT Infrastructure

PRTG is an all-in-one unified monitoring solution that makes it easy for system administrators to know what is happening across their entire IT infrastructure, including networks, systems, hardware, applications and devices, at any point in time. Highly customizable dashboards make it easy to monitor everything from the overall health of the network, to the performance of individual devices and granular details such as the speed of fans in individual servers. PRTG also alerts administrators when any pre-determined performance thresholds of their choosing are met - ensuring that they are the first to know if a problem arises.

Fujitsu's Software ServerView Suite is a management tool and platform from Fujitsu that dramatically simplifies the administration of industry-standard servers and enables IT to manage them from one console. Providing everything needed to fully manage server lifecycles in a wide range of environments, the Software ServerView Suite covers all server assets, including those on premises, in the cloud and in virtualized environments.

Using the Software ServerView Suite, system administrators can quickly deploy, control, dynamize, maintain and integrate all of the servers under their control - all while ensuring that the business functions that rely on them benefit from a high-performance infrastructure. By integrating the platform with PRTG, the management of servers can now be orchestrated while simultaneously seeing what is happening across the IT infrastructure in its entirety, without the need of any plug-in to be downloaded.

"For the enterprises around the world that rely on Fujitsu and its PRIMERGY and PRIMEQUEST servers, and that manage them through the Software ServerView Suite, full integration with PRTG will bring the peace of mind that comes with knowing that they are monitored for optimal performance at all times," said Christian Twardawa, CEO of Paessler AG. "As a result of this partnership, you can manage and monitor all of you servers from one console."

Additional aspects of the partnership include:

Paessler's participation in the Fujitsu Alliance Program will enable Fujitsu's partners to offer an all-in-one network monitoring solution that not only enables customers to oversee their Fujitsu IT infrastructure in its entirety, but also all of the networks, hardware, applications and devices that tap into it; and

Paessler created purpose build sensors designed specifically to monitor the health and performance of Fujitsu's PRIMERGY and PRIMEQUEST servers.

For more on the Fujitsu Alliance Program visit: http://www.fujitsu.com/global/microsites/ap/. For more information on Paessler and PRTG visit: https://www.paessler.com/prtg/features.

Follow Paessler on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn

About Paessler AG

Paessler AG's award-winning PRTG Network Monitor is a powerful, affordable and easy-to-use Unified Monitoring solution. It is a highly flexible and generic software for monitoring IT infrastructure, already in use at enterprises and organizations of all sizes and industries. Over 200,000 IT administrators in more than 170 countries rely on PRTG and gain peace of mind, confidence and convenience. Founded in 1997 and based in Nuremberg, Germany, Paessler AG remains a privately held company that is recognized as both a VMware Technology Alliance Partner and a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program. Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paessler-and-fujitsu-announce-partnership-to-ensure-uptime-of-it-infrastructure-300658724.html

SOURCE Paessler AG

Related Links

https://www.paessler.com

