Paessler Customer Survey Reveals Upcoming Challenges for IT Professionals

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler, the monitoring expert, announced the results of its most recent customer survey, which was implemented to better understand the upcoming challenges that technology professionals anticipate in the next two to three years. The survey also gauged the level of current and future investments in sustainability and IoT initiatives. Survey participants represent technology professionals who work in the telecommunications, manufacturing, education, government, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, utilities, non-profit, entertainment and construction industries.

The top challenges anticipated are:

Cloud adaption (50%)

Resilient infrastructure (41%)

Data storage (32%)

Operational Technology (25%)

Automation and Robotics (23%)

Internet of Things (22%)

Sustainability (15%)

As a priority, sustainability is still on the radar of technology professionals with 33% citing that they already have started on sustainability projects. In the opinion of nearly 50% of users, "using the necessary hardware" might have the biggest impact on being environmentally friendly, followed by 43% that stated "using smart building technology" and 40% "using renewable energy providers".

For IoT strategies, 37% declared that they haven't considered any IoT initiatives yet; 19% of respondents stated to be working on an IoT strategy, and more than 40% of the users that are either working on their IoT strategy or already started to implement it, named "optimizing internal business processes" or "security reasons" as main benefits they expect. 36% of the respondents stated to "reduce general costs" as one advantage of implementing IoT strategy. 43% of the users stated, that IoT projects are mixed efforts between different departments.

"This survey demonstrates that the number of small businesses to large enterprises using PRTG to monitor their technology have increased, with nearly 70% using it to monitor their entire IT infrastructure and 97% stating they would recommend PRTG to a colleague," said Mike Gonzalez, Paessler's vice president, Sales & Marketing, Americas. "Paessler's agile nature allows us to quickly adapt our solutions to our customers' rapidly evolving needs across vertical markets, especially as the demand for cloud based and IoT solutions accelerate. This enables us to help them build stronger strategies around the challenges they face, now and in the future, to protect people, valuable assets and intellectual property, and to evaluate resource consumption."

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG to monitor their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

