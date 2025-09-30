Paessler GmbH Appoints Jason Teichman as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

NUREMBERG, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler GmbH, a leading provider of IT and OT monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Jason Teichman as Chief Executive Officer. Teichman succeeds Helmut Binder, who will continue with the company as Executive Chairman and Advisor. This leadership transition comes at a time of growth for Paessler, with the business expanding its global footprint and accelerating product innovation to deepen customer relationships, and create new opportunities for channel partners.

Jason Teichman, CEO of Paessler GmbH

Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer at WP Engine, Teichman oversaw the end-to-end customer journey, including sales, channel partnerships, customer success and retention. His prior experience spans founder-led companies as well as large European and global technology businesses, giving him a unique perspective on how to blend innovation, operational rigor, and customer trust.

"I'm excited to join Paessler at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Jason Teichman. "Network administrators are the backbone of modern business operations, yet they often work behind the scenes with increasingly complex responsibilities. At Paessler, we recognize their crucial role and are committed to developing solutions that not only solve their technical challenges, but also truly enhance their daily work experience. Our goal is to be the trusted partner that helps these professionals keep their networks running securely, efficiently and reliably so that their businesses can operate without interruption."

For more than 25 years, Paessler has been at the forefront of infrastructure monitoring, with its flagship product PRTG Network Monitor delivering comprehensive visibility and unmatched breadth and depth of data across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud ecosystems. Since receiving strategic investment from Turn/River Capital in 2024, the company has accelerated its product innovation roadmap, introducing AI-powered anomaly detection with adaptive baselines, and expanded IT/OT integrations. These advances turn operational data into actionable intelligence, cut mean time to resolution, and enable predictive maintenance—while creating new opportunities for channel partners to act as strategic advisors in their clients' digital transformations.

"Jason's proven record of scaling global businesses, while also driving innovation and a customer-first strategy perfectly aligns with Paessler's vision," said Joanne Yuan, Partner, Investments, of Turn/River Capital. "We are confident that under Jason's leadership, Paessler will continue to innovate and expand its leadership in monitoring solutions. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to Helmut Binder for his exceptional guidance in driving Paessler to new heights. We look forward to his continued contributions as Executive Chairman and Advisor."

"What attracted me to Paessler was the company's genuine dedication to making life better for the IT professionals who rely on its solutions every day," added Teichman. "In my conversations with customers and the Paessler team, it's clear that our commitment to simplifying the monitoring of complex IT, OT and IoT environments is more important than ever. I'm particularly impressed by how Paessler is working on leveraging AI to provide predictive insights and proactive monitoring capabilities to help network administrators stay ahead of potential issues, and I'm excited to build on this foundation and further strengthen our partnership with our customers and channel partners worldwide," finished Teichman.

Paessler recognizes the crucial role that monitoring plays in the efficiency and reliability of critical IT, OT and IoT systems. Since 1997, the company's flagship product, PRTG Network Monitor, has delivered the visibility organizations need to prevent downtime, reduce costs, and optimize performance across their infrastructure.

That's why more than 500,000 users in over 190 countries, including many of the world's most recognizable brands, trust Paessler to keep their networks running smoothly, allowing them to focus on building growth and maintaining their competitive advantage.

Find out more about Paessler – and how monitoring can help you – at www.paessler.com

