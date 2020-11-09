Paessler launches industrial IT monitoring solution

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler introduces new capabilities to its monitoring solution PRTG Network Monitor enabling organizations to have a holistic view of both operational technology and traditional IT infrastructure data insights.

Paessler's PRTG Network Monitor is now able to support common communication standards within an industrial IT environment. The technology monitoring specialist has developed PRTG to support an extensive range of industrial IT protocols. This allows PRTG to bring data from the factory floor into the monitoring concept using native sensors for OPC UA, MQTT and Modbus TCP. The result is a holistic approach to industrial IT monitoring by combining both operational technology and traditional IT infrastructure data insights.

Innovations within Paessler's PRTG monitoring solution to broaden its scope to cover industrial IT monitoring include:

The ability to monitor Modbus TCP devices on the factory floor without the need for protocol converters

Support for the commonly used industrial interoperability standard OPC UA

The ability to monitor the health status of Soffico Orchestra

The implementation of the MQTT messaging protocol (including the ability to monitor MQTT Broker and MQTT Statistics, and to send out MQTT-based notifications), providing insights into machine-to-machine communication within the IoT and industrial IT space.

Growing partner ecosystem and sector collaboration

Paessler has formed alliances with key players in the industrial IT space, namely INSYS icom, a manufacturer of smart machinery gateways, and Soffico, a vendor of the integration engine Orchestra, to facilitate the bridge between operational technology on the factory floor and IT systems across the wider business. It is now looking to further extend this ecosystem and is actively looking for new partners to further enhance the capability of its overall monitoring solution.

Paessler has also joined the OPC Foundation, an industrial consortium that creates and maintains standards for open connectivity of industrial automation devices and systems. By being part of the community, Paessler is at the forefront of implementing the latest standards in industrial IT and provides its customers with the latest data insights into OT and IT.

A new team to grow Paessler's industrial IT offering

Paessler has made a number of new hires and appointments to strengthen the dedicated team that has been created to grow the business in the industrial IT space. The team has a focus on technology innovation, customer support, and the recruitment of partners to build out the industrial IT ecosystem.

Markus Mediger, with experience in various business and technology fields at Siemens and Ericsson, joins Paessler to lead product innovation within the IoT and industrial IT space as product manager for IoT and industry.

Marcus Kraus, with over 20 years of experience as commercial and managing director in the industrial sector, extends the strategic alliance partnership network within the field of industrial IT as manager, corporate development & strategy.

Helmut Binder, CEO at Paessler

"With a strong customer base in IT monitoring, it's a natural move for us to extend our capabilities into the world of industrial IT. The roll-out of these new market-driven features in PRTG, which are tailored to industrial environments, marks the beginning of our journey to build a more comprehensive offering for the evolving monitoring needs of our customers."

Markus Mediger, product manager IoT and industry at Paessler

"Paessler's PRTG acts as a single pane of glass into IT and OT environments. This is an increasingly important tool for IT teams but also for industrial engineers, allowing them to check the overall status of PLCs, IPCs, and other controllers on the factory floor. By being able to collect data from the most widely adopted cross-vendor protocols such as OPC UA, MQTT and Modbus TCP directly in PRTG, Paessler can combine the worlds of IT and industrial IT. This brings enormous possibilities to customers looking to have a more holistic approach to their entire technology infrastructures."

If you would like to find out more about Paessler's capabilities in the industrial IT space, register for the webinar ' Keeping an eye on your Industrial IT environment with PRTG ' on Wednesday 2nd December at 9 AM EST.

Channel partners can source Paessler's IIoT monitoring solution from WDL Systems , which distributes embedded and industrial computing solutions and accessories for numerous markets including: military and aerospace, transportation, medical, oil and gas, infotainment, industrial automation and IoT.

About Paessler AG

In 1997 Paessler revolutionized IT monitoring with the introduction of PRTG Network Monitor. Today over 300,000 IT administrators, in more than 170 countries, rely on PRTG to monitor their business-critical systems, devices and network infrastructures. PRTG monitors the entire IT infrastructure 24/7 and helps IT professionals to seamlessly solve problems before they impact users.

Our mission is to empower technical teams to manage their infrastructure, ensuring maximum productivity. We build lasting partnerships and integrative, holistic solutions to achieve this. Thinking beyond IT networks, Paessler is actively developing solutions to support digital transformation strategies and the Internet of Things.

Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com

