Paessler Unveils the Uptime Alliance

With PRTG, system administrators can monitor the health and performance of their entire infrastructure, including networks, systems, hardware, applications and devices - all in real time. The Uptime Alliance builds on PRTG's capabilities and fosters collaboration with technology partners to provide integrated and combined solutions that ensure the maximum uptime of IT infrastructure and the business processes and functions they make possible.

"We're joining forces with our partners to ensure 100 percent uptime," said Christian Twardawa, CEO of Paessler. "The ramifications can be severe when important systems go down, which is why IT teams and system administrators must know at all times what is occurring across their infrastructure and be alerted immediately when problems arise. By offering our partners seamless integration with PRTG and creating purpose-built sensors for their solutions, we provide our shared customers with unprecedented peace of mind."

With intuitive and highly-customizable dashboards and more than 200 pre-configured sensors, PRTG monitors everything from the overall health of the network infrastructure to granular details like the performance and temperature of individual devices and the revolutions-per-minute of the fans within them.

Custom sensors are also easily created and integrated with PRTG and enable IT leaders to embrace pivotal computing trends like the internet of things with confidence. PRTG sends alerts to administrators when any pre-determined performance thresholds of their choosing are met or when any problems arise that impact the overall health of the network - all in the form they prefer, including email, SMS, etc.

Paessler already offers sensors designed specifically for turn-key performance with some of the best-known and most respected IT brands and is a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, the HPE Technology Partner Program, the NetApp Alliance Partner Program and VMware's Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. The Uptime Alliance builds on the spirit of those efforts, creates new use cases for PRTG and provides partners with a framework they can use to easily integrate their own products with PRTG. Charter members of the Uptime Alliance include:

PRTG monitors Check Point telemetry in its overall view of a company's corporate infrastructure, providing a holistic view on the security posture of the corporate network.

Kentix : Kentix MultiSensor technology and Paessler's PRTG provide the ideal solution to monitor all major physical hazards in IT rooms and racks, including critical climate factors, fire and burglary.

MachineShop : The integration of Paessler's IT monitoring platform with MachineShop Edge provides enterprises with a simple and unified view of enterprise technology – both IT and OT.

NetBrain : With NetBrain, a Dynamic Network Map serves as the foundation for network automation. Every task is run through the map, leveraging Executable Runbooks and integrating NetBrain with PRTG Network Monitor.

Plixer : Paessler and Plixer provide a complete solution adding flow and metadata analysis to a powerful network monitoring tool.

Savision : By integrating PRTG with Savision iQ, administrators can add a fast analytics layer to improve uptime, visualize the IT environment and integrate all of the IT systems into a single pane of glass.

SonicWall : PRTG provides several ways to monitor SonicWall equipment including out-of-the-box sensors to keep an eye on the overall health of the firewall and the traffic on SonicWall devices.

UVnetworks : UVexplorer integrates tightly with PRTG to bring fast and accurate network discovery, detailed device inventory and automatic network mapping to the PRTG platform.

WatchGuard: WatchGuard offers a line of network security appliances. With PRTG, administrators can remotely monitor Watchguard firewalls and always have an eye on their Firebox's availability.

Beyond generating additional benefits for customers and end users, Paessler's Uptime Alliance also creates new business opportunities and synergies to provide partners and organizations across industries with new solutions and improved services. Paessler invites any interested parties to learn more about the Uptime Alliance, including co-marketing, by emailing UptimeAlliance@paessler.com. More information is also available at https://www.paessler.com/partners/uptimealliance.

About Paessler AG

Paessler AG's award-winning PRTG Network Monitor is a powerful, affordable and easy-to-use Unified Monitoring solution. It is a highly flexible and generic software for monitoring IT infrastructure, already in use at enterprises and organizations of all sizes and industries. Over 200,000 IT administrators in more than 170 countries rely on PRTG and gain peace of mind, confidence and convenience. Founded in 1997 and based in Nuremberg, Germany, Paessler AG remains a privately held company that is recognized as a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, the HPE Partner Ready Program, the NetApp Alliance Partner Program and VMware's Technology Alliance Partner program. Learn more about Paessler and PRTG at www.paessler.com.

