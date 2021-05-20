Paessler's Amanda Karkula featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Karkula was selected due to the accomplishments she achieved to better position Paessler's channel partners for success. Highlights include:

Launched Time to Connect, Paessler's first North American channel partner conferences and pivoted to a virtual format once the pandemic made in-person event no longer possible;

Brought Paessler's new enterprise license PRTG Enterprise Monitor, to the channel despite challenges of marketing when travel was limited due to the pandemic;

Designed and piloted Paessler's newest partner certifications and successfully certified the first North American channel partners to hold these designations, which positions them to better grow their organization's long-term sales opportunities; and

Leveraged distribution programs and channel relationships while growing existing relationships and expanding a focused VAR team organized by territory.

"Amanda truly cares about helping our channel partners grow their businesses, which is evident in the long-term, deep relationships she continues to build with them," said Peter Campisi, regional manager channel sales, Americas. "Her innovative approach helps Paessler's channel partners strategically break into monitoring technology in IoT, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, CCTV and other high-growth opportunities, on top of traditional IT monitoring. We are proud of her accomplishments and are grateful to CRN for recognizing her leadership in the channel."

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list is featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Paessler's channel partner program, contact [email protected].

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Paessler knows the challenges of complex IT, OT and IoT infrastructures and networks. Paessler products empower its customers to monitor everything, and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact Hughes Agency Amanda Long T: +1 864.271.0718 [email protected] www.hughes-agency.com Paessler AG Gimena Robles Marketing & PR Manager T: +49 911 93775-0 F: +49 911 93775-409 [email protected] www.paessler.com The Channel Company Jennifer Hogan [email protected]

SOURCE Paessler AG - The Monitoring Experts