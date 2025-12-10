PAFF 3.0: AFFOA Broadens Support for U.S. Textile Manufacturers with No-Cost Development Access

Manufacturing USA Innovation Institute, AFFOA, expands its successful product accelerator program to support America's advanced textile manufacturers.

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) announced the third round of its Product Accelerator for Functional Fabrics (PAFF 3.0). The program provides access to AFFOA's technical expertise, pilot development capabilities, and product-advancement resources to U.S. textile manufacturers, startups, and fabric innovators, with AFFOA covering labor costs enabled by government funding.

PAFF 3.0 expands the program's scope to accelerate Digital Engineering/ Manufacturing, Textile Manufacturing Automation, Manufacturing Scale-Up, and advancing the TRL/MRL of Advanced Fibers and Fabric Products. The emphasis is on shortening development cycles and helping American manufacturers bring new products to market faster, without the burden of labor costs on participating companies.

"As a Manufacturing USA Innovation Institute, AFFOA is committed to directly supporting America's textile innovation ecosystem and accelerating advanced fiber and fabric product development," said Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D., AFFOA's CEO. "PAFF 3.0 provides U.S. companies with no-cost access to our team of technical experts and specialized equipment at AFFOA headquarters, enabling scale-up and maturation of new processes and products. In today's climate of tight margins, PAFF offers a critical development pathway that can be difficult to achieve independently."

Key dates for PAFF 3.0 are as follows: pre-proposals are due February 15, 2026; final proposals are due April 15, 2026; and award announcements are expected April 30,2026.

AFFOA will also host a webinar on December 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time to help potential applicants understand the process, capabilities, and FAQs., U.S.-based companies can register at affoa.org/PAFF. Notable prior PAFF awardees include Z-Polymers, LOOMIA, DCS Corp, and Nuream, which have advanced the development of new products and process capabilities through the program.

For more information about PAFF 3.0, eligibility, and how to apply, visit affoa.org/PAFF or contact AFFOA's PAFF team at [email protected].

About AFFOA

As a non-profit, public-private partnership and a Manufacturing USA Innovation Institute headquartered in Bedford, MA, we accelerate textile technology and manufacturing breakthroughs that protect our nation, empower industry, and improve everyday life. We do this by (1) advancing transformative technologies, (2) connecting a dynamic domestic advanced-fabric innovation membership consortium, and (3) inspiring and educating America's next-generation workforce. Discover more at affoa.org.

This effort is sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction Agreement number HQ00342390025 between Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc. and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes, notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors. They should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Use, duplication, or disclosure is subject to the restrictions as stated in Agreement HQ00342390025 between Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Inc. and the Government.

Contact Information:

AFFOA

Joshua Rapoza

Director of Marketing and Communications

508.558.6682

[email protected]

SOURCE AFFOA