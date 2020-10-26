PAG Chooses Broadridge to Modernize Portfolio Management Technology, Bolster Private Debt Operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, announced that PAG, one of the world's largest Asia-focused investment groups, has chosen Broadridge as a cloud-based portfolio management technology provider. The enhancement will support PAG's capabilities for its private debt operations.

Broadridge will provide PAG with a highly scalable cloud-based system that will further enhance its capabilities. The Broadridge Sentry portfolio management solution will help PAG's private debt team fully integrate middle- and back-office operations into a single streamlined technology system.

"Private debt in Asia has provided significant opportunity for firms that can manage the complexity inherent in these markets. PAG has an established track record of success, and the support of Broadridge's technology will help us as we position ourselves for the next phase of growth," said Derek Crane, COO at PAG.

"We are delighted that PAG has chosen Broadridge's portfolio management technology in Asia to advance its operational efficiencies in private debt," said Eric Bernstein, president of Asset Management Solutions at Broadridge. "Investors are demanding robust growth alongside transparency, and our technology systems can help clients achieve both needs."

As a leading private debt manager in Asia, PAG provides financing solutions to its partners across the region. With technology and operations that can flexibly scale to support ongoing growth, PAG will continue to be well-positioned to explore future opportunities.

Broadridge continually strengthens its capabilities to meet the growing technology needs of the private debt and private equity marketplace. Its acquisition of ClearStructure Financial Technology expanded its capabilities to improve investment workflow efficiency for portfolio managers, and its private equity platform leverages blockchain technology to connect the complex private equity lifecycle for all market participants.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a U.S. $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About PAG

PAG is one of the world's largest Asia-focused private investment firms, with a network of 200 seasoned investment professionals in nine key offices in Asia and around the world. With experience across industries and market cycles, PAG delivers value to investors by seeking out market leaders and investing to help them reach their full potential. The firm invests globally with a primary focus on Asia. PAG currently manages US$40 billion in capital on behalf of more than 150 leading institutional investors from Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.pag.com.

