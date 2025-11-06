PAGANI RESIDENCES, THE WORLD'S FIRST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY HORACIO PAGANI, DEBUTS $30M AND $28.5M PENTHOUSES, SETTING RECORD PRICES IN NORTH BAY VILLAGE

THE WORLD'S FIRST PAGANI RESIDENCES DEBUTS $30M AND $28.5M PENTHOUSES, SETTING RECORD PRICES IN NORTH BAY VILLAGE Post this

The Penthouses

Crowning the 28th and 29th floors, the two duplex penthouses at Pagani Residences represent the pinnacle of the tower. Penthouse 01 spans 12,200 square feet (7,000 interior, 5,200 outdoor) with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and is priced at $30 million, while Penthouse 02 offers 10,700 square feet (6,100 interior, 4,600 outdoor) with four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is priced at $28.5 million. Each home rises across two dramatic levels with 13-foot ceilings, ensuite elevators, and sweeping terraces framing panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

Personally curated by Horacio Pagani and the Pagani Arte team, the penthouse residences feature materials and finishes exclusive to these two homes. Interiors include light oak flooring offered in Pagani's chevron parquet with metal inlays, paired with travertine stone on the second floor. A sculptural swirling staircase in travertine with oak and white lacquered metal details anchors the space. Schiffini Magistretti kitchens, fitted with penthouse-exclusive Gaggenau appliances, are offered in Carrara marble with Argento Veneziano aluminum and oak or Portoro marble with Nero Lipari aluminum and oak as well as a 365-bottle wine wall designed exclusively for the penthouses. Bathrooms continue the bespoke approach with Pagani's 1000 lines in honed travertine, Gessi Cesello fixtures, and shower spouts with body jets in the master and second bedrooms.

Pagani Residences represents the pinnacle of living and design, and the penthouses are its most exceptional expression," said Mikael Hamaoui, founder and CEO of Riviera Horizons. "From bespoke materials to private pools, to the rarest of automotive works of art, these homes elevate luxury into legend."

The Perks

In a first-of-its-kind offering, each penthouse buyer will also receive a "Miami Edition" Pagani Utopia Roadster , personally designed by Horacio Pagani. Inspired by the vibrant energy of Miami, the Utopia Roadster "Miami Edition" features a bespoke blue finish envisioned to reflect the city's endless sea and sky. This exclusive edition, created in connection with the Pagani Residences penthouses, embodies the artistry, performance, and design innovation that define both the marque and the development. These hypercars ensure that each owner's garage reflects the same artistry and rarity as their home. Beyond the car itself, penthouse owners will have the option to purchase a private garage space within the building, ensuring their Pagani Utopia Roadster has a home as exceptional as the residence above. Buyers will also be flown to Modena, Italy, for a private Horacio Pagani Museo tour and Atelier experience, culminating in a personal meeting with Horacio Pagani and Pagani Arte team. Penthouse owners will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with them to personalize their residences, making each home as singular as the car that accompanies it.

IMAGES

Elevated Living

The penthouses come with private access to the tower's wellness amenities, including a gym, a waterfront spa on the 29th floor, a restorative lounge, and a rooftop pool and sky lounge with cabanas and hot and cold plunges. Interiors are crafted by Pagani Arte and A++, distinguished by penthouse-exclusive chandeliers and signature details from Pagani Automobili, such as the iconic ellipses. Complementing these design elements, residents enjoy the full suite of white-glove services at Pagani Residences, seamlessly blending work, leisure, and connection.

"At Pagani, every creation begins with a dialogue. Just as we design a hypercar hand-in-hand with its owner, Pagani Residences, in collaboration with Pagani Arte, invites each resident into the adventure of shaping their home," said Horacio Pagani, founder and CEO of Pagani Automobili. "Whether it's a penthouse or a one-bedroom, the true pleasure is in crafting something unique and personal, infused with the same spirit of artistry and joy that defines our cars. Each residence is envisioned as more than a home, a canvas for imagination, collaboration, and signature style, brought to life with our team's touch."

Situated in Miami's three-island city of North Bay Village, in the heart of Biscayne Bay, an enclave of tranquility with some of Miami's most astounding views, Pagani Residences comprises just 70 homes in total, including two crown jewel duplex penthouses and four exclusive Sky Residences. Set at the epicenter of art, culture, and lifestyle, the property offers effortless access to Miami International and private airports, as well as shopping, golfing, social clubs, and destinations like Miami Beach, Fisher Island, Bal Harbour, and the Miami Design District.

Pagani Residences are priced starting at $3.7 million.

Address: 7940 West Drive, North Bay Village, FL 33141 | Telephone: 305-504-7940

Website: www.paganiresidences.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Ciao Studio

[email protected]

SOURCE Pagani Residences