PageFreezer Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PageFreezer, a leading web and social media compliance archiving and data loss prevention provider, announces companywide ISO 27001 certification of in-house processes.

PageFreezer Software is today announcing that it has earned ISO 27001 certification. ISO 27001 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), which specifies an information security management system (ISMS) aimed at gaining greater control over data security.

In order to earn ISO 27001 certification, an organization has to consider the information security risks that it is faced with, specifically the threats and vulnerabilities that could place data at risk. With the above in mind, the company then needs to implement robust and all-embracing controls to adequately address these risks. Once this is done, processes need to be reviewed and revised continually, with the aim of always improving information security.

"Earning ISO 27001 certification required a huge commitment. It was a nearly year-long undertaking that demanded we look at all the security implications of every process within our organization. Everything from email and password security to the physical security of the workplace and employee devices needed to be considered," says PageFreezer CEO Michael Riedijk. "Certification is a voluntary process, but we feel that any company that's serious about the security of both its customers' and its own data see ISO 27001 certification as crucial."

PageFreezer archives records across websites, social media accounts, mobile text messages, and enterprise collaboration platforms. ISO 27001 certification shows that this data is being handled with the care it deserves.

"With ISO certification, we illustrate that we're doing everything we can to ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, systems, and services," says Riedijk. "It ensures that information assets are well protected from unauthorized access, that accurate and complete information is delivered by systems that are reliable, and that information is available when required for authorized use."

In addition to companywide ISO 27001 certification, PageFreezer also makes use of data centers that are SSAE18 and ISO 27001 certified, and it recently unveiled a list of enterprise-class security features aimed at further reducing the risk of unauthorized access. These security features consist of two-factor authentication (2FA), password policy management, concurrent login management, and IP whitelisting.

Two-factor authentication can be deployed to require users to authenticate with a second factor when logging into the PageFreezer platform, while IP whitelisting allows administrators to limit access to specific IP addresses. To curb the sharing of passwords in the workplace and reduce the attack surface for a potential breach, concurrent login management allows admins to limit the number of logins with a single set of credentials. Lastly, with advanced password policy management, administrators can set policies that align specifically with their organization's internal security requirements.

About PageFreezer:

PageFreezer is a leading provider of website, social media, SMS/text, and enterprise collaboration archiving and compliance solutions to a wide range of industries including finance, government, healthcare, utilities, and post-secondary education. PageFreezer is a SaaS application that enables organizations of all sizes to permanently preserve their website and social media content in evidentiary quality and then access those archives and replay them as if they were still live. Uses for the archived data range from compliance with regulators such as the SEC, FINRA and the FDA to litigation preparedness and evidence capture.

For more information, visit https://www.pagefreezer.com/security/ .

Inquiries:

Peter Callaghan

Chief Revenue Officer

PageFreezer Software Inc.

604.449.3082

215398@email4pr.com

SOURCE PageFreezer

Related Links

https://www.pagefreezer.com

