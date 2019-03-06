PageFreezer Appoints Peter Callaghan as Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PageFreezer—a leading provider of website, social media and enterprise collaboration archiving and compliance solutions to a wide range of industries—announced today that Peter Callaghan, a tech-industry veteran has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Callaghan has a proven track record of helping tech companies scale and grow their market share and revenue.

"It's an exciting time to join PageFreezer. With millions of online social media conversations taking place every second, there is a massive need for solutions that make collection, storage, and retrieval of social media data simple," says Callaghan. "Both government and enterprise companies are realizing that it's crucial to keep a secure record of all social media content—including deleted comments and posts. These archives are needed for everything from compliance to litigation preparedness and evidence capture."

Callaghan has a very successful track record in the tech industry, bringing significant market share increases and exponential revenue growth to the companies he has served. He has a passion for building high-performance sales and marketing teams, developing value-based go-to-market strategies, and creating effective brand strategies.

"I love helping successful companies take it to the next level, which is why the opportunity to join PageFreezer really appealed to me. The company has an excellent product, a massive market opportunity and is well positioned for rapid, large-scale growth," says Callaghan.

"We're very excited to have Peter on board," says PageFreezer CEO Michael Riedijk. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table that our organization can benefit from. I look forward to working with him to grow PageFreezer into an enterprise-class global SaaS company."

About PageFreezer

PageFreezer is a leading provider of website, social media and enterprise collaboration archiving and compliance solutions to a wide range of industries including finance, legal, telecom, retail, utilities, government, and post-secondary education. PageFreezer is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) application that enables organizations and corporations of all sizes to permanently preserve their website and social media content in evidentiary quality and then access those archives and replay them as if they were still live. Uses for the archived data range from compliance with regulators such as the SEC, FINRA and the FDA to litigation preparedness, evidence capture, call center support and competitive intelligence.

