Pagefreezer Ranks on Growth 500 List for 3rd Consecutive Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pagefreezer, a leading web and social media compliance archiving and data loss prevention provider, secured a position on the coveted annual Growth 500 list, the definitive ranking of Canada's fastest-growing companies.

Produced by some of Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, Canadian Business and Maclean's, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. With revenue growth of 520%, Pagefreezer was ranked at No. 174 on the overall Growth 500 list and No. 28 among Canada's fastest-growing software companies.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation, and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"We're incredibly excited to have made the list for the third year in a row," says Michael Riedijk, Pagefreezer founder and CEO. "The fact that we're enjoying this kind of organic growth is a testament to our team and the fact that there's a real need in the market for the solutions we offer."

2019 has been an exciting year at Pagefreezer. In addition to making the 2019 Growth 500 list, the company also grew its product offering with new solutions like mobile text message archiving, expanded into new markets, and nearly doubled its employee count to over 50 people.

"We're growing and maturing as an organization, but we never want to lose that agility we've enjoyed as a startup—and we plan on maintaining this kind of revenue growth. We'll hopefully remain a fixture on the annual Growth 500 list for many years to come," concludes Riedijk.

About PageFreezer:

PageFreezer is a leading provider of website, social media, mobile text, and enterprise collaboration recordkeeping solutions to both the public and private sectors. PageFreezer is a SaaS application that lets organizations of all sizes monitor data sources like websites and social media accounts and permanently preserve content in evidentiary quality. Archived data (including edited and delete content) can be replayed as if it's live and is often used for litigation and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit https://www.pagefreezer.com/security/ .

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca .

