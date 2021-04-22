Pager® Achieves Key Security Milestones with Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Examination, HITRUST Certification for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager today announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination and also achieved HITRUST certification on its Google Cloud environment. By reaching these key milestones, Pager reaffirms its commitment to strict data privacy and security and builds upon its existing frameworks and certifications.

Pager's successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrates that it maintains the appropriate controls surrounding information systems and data security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.

Pager's HITRUST CSF certification indicates it meets key regulatory requirements, industry-defined requirements, and is appropriately managing risk. Pager has achieved a new HITRUST certification on its Google Cloud environment, while renewing its HITRUST certification in its Amazon Web Services environment, which the company first achieved in 2019.

"At Pager, security is more than a matter of compliance. In the same way the Pager platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, we also build with security and safety at the forefront. We're proud to have successfully completed the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 examination and achieved HITRUST certification across our cloud environments," said Pager Vice President of Security Andrew Gyamfi. "Our security and privacy protocols continue to grow and evolve like any other feature, and this achievement is a key milestone in that evolution."

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've experienced a sustained surge in patients seeking care services on our platform – including nurse triage, self-service scheduling, doctor telemedicine, and customer service – at a rate of more than 2.5 million encounters per year," said Pager CEO Walter Jin. "Leading health plans trust Pager to power these engagements with their members, and we earn that trust every day by providing a safe and secure environment that enables high member satisfaction, low virtual care costs, and better outcomes."

In addition to these industry-leading certifications, Pager adheres to HIPAA compliance, uses several NIST frameworks and has completed a SOC 2 Type 1 examination. The company is committed to further advancing its security and privacy to provide the utmost protection for client and patient data.

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform that provides whole person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy, and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates, and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers and providers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

