PAGER HEALTH AND LEAGUE COLLABORATE TO ADDRESS MATERNAL MORTALITY CRISIS AND IMPROVE HEALTH OUTCOMES

New Collaboration Will Be the First to Leverage Digital Orchestration Tools to Deliver Next-Generation Care Navigation Services to Expectant and Postpartum Mothers At-Scale

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Health , a leading digital healthcare enablement and care advocacy company serving 28 million members in the United States and Latin America, and League , the leading healthcare consumer experience platform trusted by organizations such as Highmark Health, XO Health and Manulife, today announced a new collaboration. As part of the new offering, League will embed Pager Health's 360 Enterprise Orchestration solution within their health engagement and navigation platform to deliver a truly individualized, next-generation maternity care experience.

The United States is facing a maternal health crisis , with a mortality rate nearly three times higher than France, the country with the next highest rate, and more than seven times higher than Germany. While the latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found mortality rates have gone down significantly post-pandemic, stark inequities remain around race and ethnicity. For example, in 2022, the mortality rate among Black women was 49.5 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared with just 19 for White women, 16.9 for Hispanic women and 13.2 for Asian women.

"There is a need within the current American healthcare system for a program that provides ongoing outreach to make sure busy mothers, both new and expectant, receive the right care at the right time that is so essential for a healthy delivery and postpartum health," said Rita Sharma, chief product officer at Pager Health. "In partnership with League, our goal is to provide a safety net for new and expectant mothers that guides them to the appropriate level of care, informs them about following escalation protocols, and connects them to clinicians to provide additional support and reassurance."

"Imagine a digital companion that truly understands an expectant mother – individual needs, goals, location, social drivers of health, and risk factors. It seamlessly connects with trusted care providers, safe transportation, personalized educational resources, and even community support networks," said Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "This is next-generation care navigation. It empowers parents and sets a new standard for equitable healthcare nationwide."

League's health engagement and navigation solution provides individualized, data-driven maternity programming and evidence-based care journeys, supporting people from before conception through prenatal and postpartum phases. Pager Health's 360 Enterprise Orchestration tool, embedded within the League platform, enables secure chat and multi-point care navigation in a trusted, interconnected experience.

For more information about the collaboration, please join Pager Health and League at AHIP 2024 in Las Vegas on June 12 from 10:40-10:55 a.m. PST in the Exhibit Hall, Presentation Theater 1.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a digital healthcare enablement and care advocacy company that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager Health is a digital healthcare enablement and care advocacy company that provides access to and helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager Health is a digital healthcare enablement and care advocacy company that provides access offers an integrated, full-service experience including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager Health's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager Health partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 28 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's healthcare CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, CB Insights' Digital Health 150 and was named the Next Healthtech Unicorn by Accenture, among many other acknowledgements.

SOURCE Pager