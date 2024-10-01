Pager Health Launches ReallyWell[SM], A Revolutionary GenAI-Powered, Data-Driven Health and Wellbeing Experience

One-Size-Fits-One Program Sets New Standard for Wellbeing Engagement and Proactive Health Management with Full Clinical Care Integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Health, a connected health platform company serving more than 26 million members in the United States and Latin America, today announced the launch of ReallyWellSM. Combining clinical support, wellness services and contextual navigation, ReallyWell leverages generative AI to conduct deep-dive analyses of all-encompassing data sets for each member and patient, creating an unprecedented, one-size-fits-one personalized engagement experience for healthcare.

ReallyWell provides clinically prioritized wellbeing journeys that guide each member, step-by-step, to better health, providing timely, relevant content and tailored recommendations that dynamically change with the member's health status and deliver core value. The evidence is clear that today's traditional wellness solutions are not delivering value for healthcare consumers. On average, users of wellbeing apps spend only two to three minutes per day, and more than half of these apps are uninstalled within 30 days of being downloaded. By contrast, ReallyWell engages members in their healthcare, generating an 83 percent gap closure rate for digitally opted-in wellness exams and an 86 percent sustained engagement rate.

"Healthcare consumers want and expect the highly personalized interactions that are now routine in every other aspect of their lives, from banking to retail," said Rita Sharma, Chief Product Officer, Pager Health. "ReallyWell elevates the health and wellbeing experience to be on par with consumer-centric retail. Our optimization algorithms leverage more than 15 years of data to achieve the level of personalization required to increase engagement, improve outcomes and bend the cost curve. ReallyWell has already achieved a member satisfaction score of 88 percent, a powerful demonstration of the potential of this highly personalized health experience."

ReallyWell is the first platform to seamlessly integrate clinical support, wellness services and contextual navigation across the entire continuum of care. Empowered by one-click, omnichannel access to a nurse or health coach, any patient or member can find the right resources or care protocols whenever they have a question or medical concern. This immediate and seamless connection to holistic care eliminates the navigation issues created by the otherwise siloed healthcare landscape and supports proactive health management through early awareness and timely intervention whenever new medical issues arise.

ReallyWell introduces a host of innovative capabilities that drive sustained engagement, including:

WellBeing CoPilot: For each member, ReallyWell consolidates and synchronizes wellbeing and healthcare interactions, claims, advanced biometrics, HRAs, clinical risk factors, SDOH attributes, behavioral needs and other clinical data into a consolidated data profile. Leveraging these data, the GenAI powered wellbeing copilot provides highly contextualized content, health and wellbeing recommendations and a "next-best-actions" care journey for each patient/member, creating a relevant, real-time personalized engagement experience.

This innovative, NCQA-accredited Health Risk Assessment and flexible survey tool features an enhanced question set that reduces completion time, generating a 59% completion rate, to help expeditiously guide each member to the right level of care at the right time and place. Our HRA can also be configured and deployed to meet a multitude of other data-gathering needs, like improving population health by identifying the specific health issues that are impacting high-risk groups. Dynamic Wellness Score: This proprietary, dynamic wellbeing calculator includes an overall wellness score for each member as well as a score for each component part. Displayed in a visually intuitive way, the dynamic wellness score responds in real time to actions taken by members as they make their way through next-right-thing-to-do recommendations. This palpable progress further encourages members, who always know exactly where they are on their wellbeing journey.

Configurable and ASO-Ready

ReallyWell is modular, flexible and scalable to ensure easy and efficient implementation. It's engineered to seamlessly integrate with any plan, provider or employer experience and engineered to integrate effortlessly with other third-party vendors and point solutions. Custom configuration options allow clients to achieve their specific organizational and customer objectives. Three care options—high-touch, assisted or autonomous—are available to match the needs of any population. An administrative portal provides autonomous control to wellbeing managers, who can quickly configure and launch programs at scale. What's more, the platform is white labeled to promote strong brand allegiance and take third-party impact on trust out of the equation.

To learn more about how ReallyWell's innovative capabilities are transforming the health and wellbeing experience, please visit https://www.pager.com/solutions/reallywell.

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences for their patients, members and teams through integrated technology, AI and concierge services. Our solutions help people get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy, while simultaneously reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise. Pager Health partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

