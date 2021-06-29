Pager® Launches Next-Generation Nurse Triage, Care Navigation in Puerto Rico for Triple-S

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager, a leading virtual care collaboration platform, today announced it will deliver nurse triage and care navigation services to Triple-S members.

Triple-S members can get immediate access to care services by contacting their health plan and connecting with nurses who provide augmented triage and care navigation in English or Spanish. Nurses working in Pager's Command Center guide patients to the most appropriate care, directing patients to emergency services only when necessary. Since the full-scale launch on April 1, the partnership has seen an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85+.

To support the relationship, Pager has launched a bilingual (English and Spanish) nurse-led virtual triage Command Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico which serves members in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United States. With this expansion, Pager's nurse network is now licensed to serve all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Triple-S Salud is the leading health insurer in Puerto Rico.

"We are excited to bring next-generation nurse assistance and care navigation to Triple-S' 1 million members in Puerto Rico," said Pager CEO Walter Jin. "In both the U.S. and international markets, we continue to see that bringing together empathetic care and scalable technology creates unrivaled health outcomes, better consumer experiences, and lower costs to care."

"Triple-S is committed to improving health services in our community while promoting innovation within the healthcare industry," said Triple-S Salud President, Madeline Hernández-Urquiza. "We are excited to bring in Pager's agent-focused AI and flexible care collaboration platform to accomplish both goals and have already seen significant member satisfaction and appropriate care resolution as a result."

