Pager Strengthens Clinical, Technical Expertise with Five New Officer Additions to Drive Next-Generation Care Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager , a leading virtual care, navigation, and collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and four new vice presidents to expand its leadership team. The appointments include Dr. Simon C. Mathews, Chief Medical Officer; Max Anfilofyev, VP of Product; Bulent Ugurlu, VP of Engineering; Allison Thomas, VP of Partner Solutions; and Joseph Martinez, RN, VP of Virtual Care.

These five additions follow the recent expansion of Pager's Advisory Board with two new members who bring more than 50 years of combined healthcare experience to the company. The new vice presidents and Chief Medical Officer will further strengthen the executive team's depth of expertise and provide additional strategic guidance for the company as it continues its expansion to provide quality virtual care and support to 100 million consumers across the globe.

Clinical Excellence

Strengthening Pager's focus on clinical outcomes and quality patient care delivery, Simon Mathews, MD, has joined Pager as CMO following previous roles as CMO at Vivante Health and Head of Clinical Innovation at Johns Hopkins Medicine Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. Dr. Mathews is an experienced health technology leader and physician-researcher with a strong focus on validating and applying technology to address gaps in care delivery.

In addition, Joe Martinez, RN, has been promoted to Vice President of Virtual Care, most recently serving as Senior Director, Virtual Care, where he oversaw Pager's nurses and care coordinators, as well as the operations of Pager's Command Center across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Martinez joined Pager in 2018 as a Nurse Manager.

Tech Innovation

As Pager continues to advance its next-generation virtual care technology, the company welcomes new technological leadership:

Bulent Ugurlu joins Pager as Vice President of Engineering. He most recently served as Vice President of Software Engineering at Optum, where he led efforts to scale an international engineering team and transform technology infrastructure. Previously, he worked for more than two decades in IT architecture at UnitedHealth Group.

Max Anfilofyev, Vice President of Product, joins Pager from his most recent role as VP of Product at SOC Telemed. At SOC Telemed, Anfilofyev oversaw product management and design for the company's acute care telemedicine solutions, which are used by major hospitals and health systems. Prior to his most recent role, he held product management positions at Evolent Health and Anthem.

Allison Thomas has been promoted to Vice President of Partner Solutions. She previously served as Director, Partner Implementation at Pager, where she worked with health plans to launch virtual care services. Thomas also previously served in business strategy roles at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute and North Shore-LIJ Health System.

The new additions and promotions bring Pager's strategic focus on innovative technology and quality clinical care to the next level.

"With their extensive background in healthcare technology, Bulent, Max, Allison, and Joe will offer unparalleled strategic market insights, including challenges and key areas of opportunity. Simon's deep roots in clinical care and innovation will help us ensure we are providing consumers with a high standard of care via the channel that best serves their needs." said Walter Jin, CEO and Chairman of Pager. "We are thrilled to see our leadership team further expand its expertise across healthcare and technology as we enter a new year of growth."

About Pager

Pager is a virtual care collaboration platform, offered through health plans, that provides access to whole-person healthcare in a trusted, convenient, connected care experience, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager helps people make better healthcare decisions by enabling better access and reducing costs, making care simple and easy to understand throughout the entire care journey. Through a combination of hi-tech AI automation and hi-touch concierge services, Pager offers an integrated, full-service experience, including triage, telemedicine, e-prescriptions, appointment scheduling, after-care follow-up, care advocacy and customer service. Pager's omni-channel communications platform connects the fragmented healthcare ecosystem by aggregating a care team of nurses, doctors, pharmacists, coordinators, advocates and more in one place. Pager partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 15 million people across the United States and Latin America. www.pager.com

