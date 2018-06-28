PagerDuty Appoints Cloud Software Pioneer Zach Nelson to Its Board of Directors

As CEO of NetSuite, Nelson led its rise from startup to a New York Stock Exchange-listed company with $1 billion in revenue and more than 30,000 organizations running the company's business management solutions. In 2016, he led the $9.3 billion sale of NetSuite to Oracle, the third-largest acquisition in the history of the software industry.

"Zach has long been a terrific mentor and advisor to us, and more recently became a great fan of PagerDuty's product and business model," said PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada. "In building out our board, it was important to us to find an experienced CEO and board member who had succeeded on all fronts in leading a cloud business at scale and also aligned with our culture and values, community and team. We are thrilled to partner with Zach and leverage his invaluable industry knowledge and strategic guidance as we continue to accelerate our efforts to humanize digital operations within the enterprise."

Nelson is currently an active angel investor and also sits on the board of another private company. His career began with executive positions in marketing, sales, product development and business strategy at some of the most influential and innovative technology companies, including Oracle, Sun Microsystems and McAfee.

"PagerDuty is one of the most exciting cloud companies I've observed in the digital operations space," said Nelson. "It has all the ingredients to become one of the great cloud platforms of our time: experienced leadership in Jennifer and her team, an inspiring mission, a beloved, market-leading product, a loyal and rapidly growing customer community, a focus on both technology and employee innovation, and the ambition to change its industry. I look forward to supporting PagerDuty on its journey to empower companies to transform their real-time operations."

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,000 enterprises—including IBM, GE, CapitalOne, and eBay—and small to midsize organizations around the world trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

