PagerDuty Enhances Its Real-Time Operations Platform With New Intelligence and Communications Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, today announced new platform enhancements to help enterprises orchestrate intelligent real-time response. By integrating in-depth analytics and machine learning capabilities with automated real-time communication, PagerDuty empowers teams in organizations of all sizes with insights to take action during critical moments using data, intelligence, and automation.

In today's always-on world, business stakeholders and technical responders must have insight into their digital services at all times so they can take immediate action during disruptions and minimize impact to customers. However, due to highly fragmented and manual processes, many organizations struggle to effectively address service-impacting issues. This complexity, combined with the continuously growing amount of machine and systems data, makes it highly difficult to understand and prioritize work in real time.

"Operational complexity is making it crucial that technical responders and business owners have shared context into digital disruptions so they can take action during the moments that matter," said Jonathan Rende, senior vice president of product at PagerDuty. "Our new platform enhancements help teams across the enterprise improve communication and collaboration to deliver great digital experiences to their end customer."

The latest launch of PagerDuty's real-time operations platform includes new and enhanced capabilities across four key areas:

Machine learning and analytic insights Enterprise-wide communication and orchestration Consumer grade end-user experience Ecosystem growth and new integrations

Machine Learning and Analytic Insights

PagerDuty's rich and unique dataset helps organizations understand the impact of digital events on their business and customers, empowering them to take action in real time. PagerDuty Event Intelligence and PagerDuty Analytics leverage machine and human response data to provide actionable intelligence for businesses across responders, stakeholders, and business leaders.

New Event Intelligence features include:

Advanced event automation. New capabilities support advanced workflows for scheduled maintenance, configuration as code, and pausing rules.

New capabilities support advanced workflows for scheduled maintenance, configuration as code, and pausing rules. Intelligent alert grouping enhancements. Algorithm improvements reduce even more noise with less training data.

Algorithm improvements reduce even more noise with less training data. Alert grouping previews. Service owners can now understand potential noise reduction and grouping behavior before activating Intelligent Alert Grouping.

PagerDuty Analytics is now generally available. The product includes pre-built, modern metrics, prescriptive dashboards, and self-service analytics, coupled with industry best practices and peer benchmarking.

Enterprise-wide communication and orchestration

To reduce the painful and expensive gap in alignment between IT and business functions, new capabilities within PagerDuty's Modern Incident Response improve communication across the entire enterprise.

Modern Incident Response enhancements include:

One-touch conferencing. Bridge teams with speed and efficiency.

Bridge teams with speed and efficiency. Status Communications. Increase transparency by keeping employees across the organization informed of incidents that impact them.

Increase transparency by keeping employees across the organization informed of incidents that impact them. Live service updates in mobile. Allow stakeholders to see business-oriented status updates in real time.

Consumer grade end-user experience

New innovations in PagerDuty's mobile app deliver a consumer-like interface that help teams manage real-time work from anywhere.

New features for mobile include:

Redesigned scheduling interface . Easily view schedules (past, present, future) and escalation policies, and book overrides.

. Easily view schedules (past, present, future) and escalation policies, and book overrides. On-call shifts . Equip responders with a unified view of their responsibilities across all of their teams, policies, and schedules.

. Equip responders with a unified view of their responsibilities across all of their teams, policies, and schedules. Response automation. Seamlessly and automatically run multi-step responses and workflows.

Seamlessly and automatically run multi-step responses and workflows. Multi-select workflows. Take action on multiple incidents simultaneously with multi-select merging, snoozing, and acknowledgments.

Ecosystem Growth with New Integrations

The company's ecosystem continues to grow rapidly, building on 300+ integrations across use cases like DevOps, ITOps, Security, Support, and IoT. As part of the current release, PagerDuty is launching new integrations and updates to AWS, Slack, Pivotal Cloud Foundry, Cherwell, Salesforce, Microsoft System Center Operations Manager, ServiceNow, and more.

PagerDuty is a leader in digital operations management. PagerDuty empowers organizations of all sizes with real-time and data-driven insights to drive better business results. DevOps, ITOps, and SecOps teams use PagerDuty's award-winning platform for real-time operations to improve operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. Today, over 11,000 organizations across all industries have deployed PagerDuty. Notable customers include IBM, GE, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters.

