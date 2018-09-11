PagerDuty Expands Cloud-Based Platform to Accelerate Operational Maturity for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at PagerDuty Summit 2018, PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, announced the expansion of its platform, making it easier for organizations to select products and plans based on their current and future digital operations needs. The platform's modularity empowers business and technical leaders to adopt real-time operations functionality and align with customers' consumption preferences regardless of organization size or maturity.

In an era where digital transformation is disrupting every industry and consumer expectations are at an all-time high, business leaders are realizing that this always-on culture introduces growing challenges to the digital workforce. PagerDuty has expanded from a single product offering to a multi-product portfolio, providing companies the opportunity to choose products that enable them to go from responsive, to proactive and, ultimately, to predictive digital operations. Today, over 10,500 customers of every size and maturity use PagerDuty products to transform any signal into insight, and to intelligently respond in real time to deliver great customer experiences, increase productivity, and create more time for innovation.

"Keeping American Eagle's retail services running smoothly around the clock requires our teams to be aligned and ready to take action in real time. The PagerDuty platform helped us unify our teams and processes, understand issues at a more holistic level, and ensure an amazing experience for our customers," said Matthew Kundrat, senior manager of production support at American Eagle Outfitters. "We are looking forward to taking advantage of new products from PagerDuty that incorporate more analytics and machine learning in our operations lifecycle."

Companies can now choose from the following product plans depending on their level of digital maturity:

Platform Team - Designed for customers that want to deploy PagerDuty to a single team within the organization.

- Designed for customers that want to scale PagerDuty to multiple teams across the organization and who require increased security, availability, and scalability. Enterprise - Designed for customers who are further along in their digital maturity journey.

All plans include the core On-Call Management and Notification capabilities that customers across the world rely on to support their digital operations. PagerDuty Modern Incident Response, PagerDuty Event Intelligence, and PagerDuty Visibility are already included in the Enterprise plan and are available to add to Platform Team and Platform Business plans. PagerDuty Analytics is available to add to any of these plans.

"Our customers are accelerating their adoption of PagerDuty across a broad range of use cases, from DevOps and ITOps, to Security and Support," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "Our goal with the new modular platform is to reduce friction and make it even easier for customers of all sizes to take advantage of PagerDuty and rapidly realize business value."

The newly expanded PagerDuty platform is available today. For more information, visit the PagerDuty platform page here.

The company also introduced today at PagerDuty Summit 2018 two new products to the expanded platform: PagerDuty Visibility and PagerDuty Analytics. PagerDuty Visibility provides IT leaders, technical responders, and business owners a shared, real-time view into operational health and business impact. PagerDuty Analytics gives modern operational insights to business and operational leaders by combining machine and human response data with domain expertise to improve business outcomes. To learn more about PagerDuty Visibility, visit here, and to learn more about PagerDuty Analytics, visit here.

