PagerDuty for Security Operations Unifies Development, Operations, and Security Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PagerDuty , a global leader in digital operations management, today announced PagerDuty for Security Operations. This solution for security and developer teams introduces a comprehensive set of new and existing security-focused integrations from PagerDuty's broader partner ecosystem. Teams can leverage their security toolchain with PagerDuty's extensive best practices for security incident response and for sharing security accountability. With PagerDuty for Security Operations, development and operations engineers can now bring security professionals onto a common platform to reduce risk, enabling them to resolve security alerts faster.

To better support the security requirements of its customers, PagerDuty for Security Operations features over 25 new and existing integrations across a robust security ecosystem, including:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) (Sumo Logic, LogRhythm, Logz.io, AlienVault an AT&T Company)

Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) (Demisto, Swimlane, Cybersponse, DFLabs)

Threat Intelligence, Cloud and Application Security (Twistlock, Threat Stack, Aqua Security, Templarbit, Signal Sciences)

Endpoint and Network Security, Vulnerability Management (Expel, Nucleus)

Cloud Compliance (CloudGuard Dome9 from Check Point)

For security operations and security analyst teams, PagerDuty complements and extends their existing security toolchain, allowing them to take immediate action to triage and remediate when critical security vulnerabilities, threats, or breaches are detected across their infrastructure and applications. These automation capabilities maximize the team's productivity and allows them to elevate their work to the outcomes that matter.

Other benefits for security teams include:

Faster response by automating the engagement of security, development, operations, legal, or other teams via phone/SMS using PagerDuty Modern Incident Response.

Increased situational awareness with PagerDuty Visibility and PagerDuty Event Intelligence. The two features give security teams insight across their environment of operational alerts and active incidents, and enables teams to contextualize security alerts and more effectively triage in real time.

Ability to orchestrate better alignment of unplanned work across teams by integrating their security platform into their organizational toolchain for ITSM (ServiceNow, Remedy, Jira, etc.) and chat (Slack, HipChat, Teams, etc.) via PagerDuty's rich ecosystem of more than 300 integrations.

A better understanding of team health and the impact of noisy security alerts via PagerDuty Analytics and the PagerDuty Operations Health Management Service.

PagerDuty for Security Operations also helps DevSecOps, DevOps, and shared services teams " shift left " by improving efficiency and integrating security tools in their production pipeline. PagerDuty tightens the feedback loop on critical security vulnerabilities found in source code, artifacts, tests, and scans.

"PagerDuty is already trusted by over 10,500 organizations for DevOps and ITOps. With PagerDuty for Security Operations, we now bring security professionals into the fold to operate in a unified platform to engage in real-time security response," said Jukka Alanen, senior vice president, business development and corporate strategy at PagerDuty. "As PagerDuty continues to expand as a cross-functional platform, these teams will greatly benefit from leveraging our growing integrations ecosystem, which already includes over 300 partners."

Visit PagerDuty for Security Operations here for more information.

Meet with PagerDuty at DevSecOps Day at RSA 2019 on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Partner Ecosystem Quotes:

"DevOps has changed the way businesses operate, and a fast response time is crucial when it comes to security incident management and resolution," said Hala Al-Adwan, VP of Technology at Signal Sciences. "The integration between Signal Sciences and PagerDuty provides security visibility and real-time incident alerts, bringing different teams together so the entire organization can make fast, informed decisions with the same data and manage security incidents to resolution."

"Because of the complex nature of today's digital business, the reliance on many different vendor tools can result in data silos across development, security and operations," said Jabari Norton, VP global partner sales & alliances, Sumo Logic. "This can create challenges for security teams that need visibility into mission-critical cloud applications at all times. Sumo Logic is committed to creating a vast and collaborative partner ecosystem and our partnership with PagerDuty ensures security teams can effectively and continuously monitor their applications and cloud infrastructures for potential threats and anomalous activity without impacting the customer experience."

"Partnering with PagerDuty closely aligns with our mission of transforming how secure software is built by bringing security into every stage of the application lifecycle and embracing DevSecOps in real-time," said John Leon, VP Business Development & Alliances, Twistlock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is a leader in digital operations management. PagerDuty empowers organizations of all sizes with real-time and data-driven insights to drive better business results. DevOps, ITOps, and SecOps teams use PagerDuty's award-winning platform for real-time operations to improve operations, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and accelerate innovation. Today, over 10,500 organizations across all industries have deployed PagerDuty. Notable customers include GE, Box, and American Eagle Outfitters. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com . Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

