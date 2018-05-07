PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

"PagerDuty gives Microsoft customers a best-in-class platform to automatically manage incidents and orchestrate action," said Jukka Alanen, senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy at PagerDuty. "In today's environment, the price businesses pay for failing to deliver a great customer experience is extremely costly, resulting in lost revenue, customer churn and compromised brand value. With PagerDuty, Azure and Visual Studio Team Services customers can quickly address critical issues that arise throughout the software delivery lifecycle while improving productivity of their DevOps teams."

In order to meet escalating customer expectations for cloud-based services, enterprises must be able to manage digital operations in real time, requiring automated processes for incident management and cross-functional team orchestration across the software delivery lifecycle. With PagerDuty, Azure and Visual Studio Team Services users can leverage the platform's sophisticated automation capabilities to empower their teams to quickly and accurately orchestrate the right response for any incident—all while ensuring developers who do not need to be mobilized can focus on innovation rather than operational maintenance.

PagerDuty with Azure and Visual Studio Team Services supports the full DevOps lifecycle, from code development, to build, testing and deployment, as well as incident response across all critical processes of the delivery pipeline. PagerDuty's Azure alerting integration combines signals from Azure with PagerDuty to identify and manage incidents that require an orchestrated response, and its Visual Studio Team Services integration helps DevOps teams manage and track incident resolution in their development tools.

"Agile incident response is an essential practice to enable a successful DevOps culture," said Sam Guckenheimer, product owner, Visual Studio Team Services and curator, DevOps at Microsoft. "VSTS integration with PagerDuty helps manage incidents and mobilize the right people to accelerate resolution and complete the DevOps loop."

As part of the relationship with Microsoft, PagerDuty has become a Premier partner in the Visual Studio Partner Program, launching in both the Visual Studio Marketplace and the Azure Marketplace. It has also joined the Microsoft Partner Network.

"At Vibrato, our vision is one of a world where everyone's life gets a little easier each day," said Pete Gatt, CEO at Vibrato, an IT consulting firm. "In the DevOps arena, these new integrations between VSTS and PagerDuty provide an amazing development and IT feedback loop that makes our clients' lives a little easier."

Azure and Visual Studio Team Services customers can learn more about the PagerDuty solution and try PagerDuty for free through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace or Visual Studio Marketplace.

Learn more at www.pagerduty.com/solutions/microsoft.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,000 enterprises and small to mid-size organizations globally trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Contact

Michael Basilio, PagerDuty

mbasilio@pagerduty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pagerduty-helps-microsoft-azure-and-visual-studio-customers-manage-incidents-in-real-time-and-migrate-confidently-to-the-cloud-300643773.html

SOURCE PagerDuty

Related Links

http://www.pagerduty.com

