PagerDuty Launches Reseller Program to Meet Global Demand for Scaling DevOps and Cloud Operations

The first reseller to enter the new program is SHI International Corp., an $8.5 billion provider of IT software, hardware and cloud solutions and one of North America's 10 largest IT solutions providers. SHI serves as a trusted advisor to many of the world's largest brands in the Fortune 500 and beyond. As a resale partner, SHI will offer PagerDuty's real-time platform for action to its global corporate and enterprise customers.

"PagerDuty has expanded its global presence significantly over the last year with operations launching in the U.K. and Australia last fall," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty. "The reseller program underscores this commitment to reaching global enterprise customers by building and scaling a world-class channel program and partner ecosystem. SHI's massive reach opens up new market opportunities for PagerDuty as we continuously try to improve the lives of digital stakeholders in all aspects of large enterprise."

PagerDuty works with resellers to modernize and optimize their customers' digital operations management experience across developer and IT operations, HR, customer support, marketing, executives and security teams. PagerDuty also provides enablement resources to partners, including dedicated sales and technical training programs.

"At SHI, our commitment to customers is to identify best-in-class technology that meets their unique needs," said Josh Greene, general manager, business development at SHI. "PagerDuty provides tremendous business value to our customers by enabling them to embrace and accelerate digital transformation. We're pleased to welcome PagerDuty into our portfolio and become an inaugural resale partner for its platform for action."

PagerDuty's platform enables businesses to prevent and resolve critical incidents and problems through smarter, real-time decisions. Using advanced analytics and machine learning, PagerDuty helps teams turn any digital signal into real-time insights and orchestrate action at scale, delivering better customer experiences. Businesses can identify and convert digital signals into opportunities as well as contribute to overall top line growth.

To learn more about the PagerDuty Reseller Program, visit https://www.pagerduty.com/partner-with-pagerduty/.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty is the leading digital operations management platform for organizations. Over 10,000 enterprises and small to mid-size organizations globally trust PagerDuty to improve digital operations, drive revenue, mitigate threats, protect assets, and delight customers. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

