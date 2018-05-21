PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner

In the always-on digital economy, IT teams and other enterprise business units face work-life balance challenges. According to Gartner, "as jobs and duties continuously and quickly evolve, enterprises must have the data to gauge and respond to how this is impacting employee work-life balance."

Since pioneering a modern approach to digital incident response within DevOps and AIOps, PagerDuty has expanded its enterprise-grade digital operations management platform to prioritize employee health and well-being. PagerDuty seeks to help operations teams across multiple business units, from DevOps to ITOps and from customer support to security, achieve work-life balance as they respond to digital service disruptions.

"We believe that being recognized by Gartner validates our investment in improving the well-being and productivity of our customers and is also a testament to PagerDuty's success orchestrating real-time action in the modern workplace," said PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada. "We've innovated beyond incident management and ITSM by analyzing nine years of machine data and human response patterns to discover how teams function optimally. Our real-time platform for action can now be utilized by the whole business, from the DevOps team to security, support and marketing. Enhancing the work-life balance of employees is core to our cultural belief that PagerDuty is for people."

1. Gartner "Cool Vendors in Digital Dexterity and AI for the Digital Workplace" by Adam Preset, Monica Basso, Vivek Bhalla, Achint Aggarwal and Stephen Emmott, May 9, 2018.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

