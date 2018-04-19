PagerDuty Recognized as One of 2018's Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

"We are honored to be included alongside so many innovative companies on the 2018 Best Places to Work list. I am proud of our employees and leaders who have cultivated and continue to develop a culture of leadership, collaboration, passion, growth and community," said Jennifer Tejada, CEO of PagerDuty. "PagerDuty is for people – with a product focused on improving the lives of our users by eliminating unproductive, reactive work with machine learning and automation. Our company is committed to leading the industry with a diverse and inclusive workplace culture where everyone can flourish and thrive at work. We are living proof that a culture that promotes belonging and invests in employees can drive tremendous business success."

PagerDuty consistently invests in and operationalizes systemic changes to prepare the next generation of tech industry leaders to drive disruptive change. The company was one of the cloud industry pioneers to achieve gender pay equity, job for job, with a gender-balanced leadership team and engineering leadership team. It also funds and facilitates employee-led Employee Resource Groups empowering employees from traditionally underrepresented populations in the workforce to drive learning and receive additional support at PagerDuty. Additionally, PagerDuty recently implemented a generous parental leave policy for U.S. employees, providing 22 weeks of paid parental leave and 12 weeks of paid parental leave for non-pregnant parents.

All Best Places to Work honorees were determined exclusively by voluntary employee responses to a third-party survey rating satisfaction of corporate culture, work environment, compensation and benefits. The 2018 nomination pool included more than 500 applicants across the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. PagerDuty was honored at an awards ceremony at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on April 18.

