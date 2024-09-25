Pagero named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pagero, a provider of e-invoicing and continuous transaction controls compliance solutions for the global market and part of Thomson Reuters, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR151806424, September 2024). We believe this prestigious recognition underscores Pagero's position as a trusted partner for companies seeking comprehensive, compliant and innovative e-invoicing solutions across Europe, and beyond.

"We're honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in European Compliant e-Invoicing. While we believe it further solidifies our position as a leader in worldwide e-invoicing compliance, I also believe that IDC's creation of this category shows the growing importance of this sector in general and the increasing need for multinationals to consolidate their vendor selection strategy," says Gustav Dahllöf, Chief Product Officer at Pagero.

The IDC MarketScape report writes:

"With access to more than 14 million businesses and connectivity to over 100 other networks, hubs, and government platforms, the wide reach of the Pagero Network offers considerable potential for customers regarding compliance connectivity."

The report also points to Pagero's long-standing involvement in the compliance space, as an active member of organizations like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line (PEPPOL), Global Exchange Network Association (GENA) and the European Union's Taxation and Customs Union.

"Pagero's strong connections to industry bodies and regulators, along with its team of in-house regulatory experts, bolster its knowledge and understanding of e-invoicing regulations and mandates as they arise, putting the vendor in a very strong position in the customer's mind."

About Pagero

Pagero provides a Smart Business Network that connects buyers and sellers for automated, compliant and secure exchange of orders, invoices, payment instructions and other business documents. With an open network and a wide range of value-added apps, Pagero helps businesses streamline their order-to-cash and purchase-to-pay processes while unlocking the full potential of accurate and reliable business data. All of this, regardless of location, industry, size or systems. Find out more on pagero.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

About IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

