Paget-Brown Goes Live With FundCount's Accounting and Reporting Software

BOSTON, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a global provider of integrated accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that Cayman Island based Paget-Brown Trust Company Ltd. has implemented FundCount software to support its expanding fund administration business.

Paget-Brown is using FundCount for accounting and reporting of its investment fund clients. Automated processes for calculation of net asset value (NAV), general ledger reporting, fees and other financial data enable Paget-Brown to manage investments with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency.

Paget-Brown Trust Company

FundCount replaced a time-consuming manual operation that was a hindrance to growth. By integrating all accounting, general ledger functionality and reporting on a single platform, Paget-Brown has realized significant improvements in workflow allowing the team to shorten delivery timelines for clients and freeing resources to take on new business.

"Efficiency and customer service are critical for success in our industry," said Toni Pinkerton, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Paget-Brown. "FundCount has delivered on both fronts. It provides a flexible solution that will scale for growth and offers full control over reporting so we can pivot quickly to customize reports for each client."

In addition to robust functionality and expansive fund administration reporting, Paget-Brown selected FundCount software for the ease of implementation and the company's expert customer support.

"The collaborative effort between our firms resulted in a successful implementation that met Paget-Brown's aggressive one-month go-live timeframe and tight budget," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "Now that Paget-Brown is fully operational on FundCount, they have the accounting and reporting foundation needed to support current and future business."

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 120 hedge funds, single and multi-family offices, fund administrators and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $125 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and three additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About Paget-Brown Trust Company Ltd.

Paget-Brown has provided governance, company management and fund administration solutions to structures for a wide variety of clients since 1981. Paget-Brown is regulated and licensed by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. Our dedicated and knowledgeable team offers extensive experience in the offshore financial industry. We specialize in tailored solutions that fit specific client needs, partnering with our clients to provide valued services as an extension of their own operations. Our commitment to each relationship and understanding your business needs in the context of the regulatory environment in which you operate, allows our team to provide the highest level of client service.

Contact: Abby Friedman, 908 904-1926, 194899@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paget-brown-goes-live-with-fundcounts-accounting-and-reporting-software-300646606.html

SOURCE FundCount, LLC

Related Links

https://www.fundcount.com

