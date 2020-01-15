PageUp Launches Recruitment Marketing Software

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PageUp today announced the launch of PageUp Recruitment Marketing, an extension of their market-leading ATS designed to support recruiters and hiring managers to automate an exceptional candidate experience and build high-quality talent pipelines.

The competition for top talent is increasing, with 67% of large global companies reporting talent shortages in 2018. As a result, recruiters who lack the right tools often end up spending significant time searching and hiring for each vacant role.

In addition to declining unemployment rates, how people find new roles is also changing. In the United States, the majority of people who took a new job in 2018 weren't looking for one. This calls for recruiters to strategically adapt and enhance the way they find and attract candidates to their organization.

PageUp Recruitment Marketing reduces the significant time and costs involved in recruitment with sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools.

The new capability builds on existing extensive recruitment functionality to allow hiring teams to automate unique and personalized candidate experiences at-scale, while intuitive candidate pipelining promotes proactive recruitment strategies.

Key features include:

Content management : to create, update and leverage website content that engages the right candidate at the right time

: to create, update and leverage website content that engages the right candidate at the right time Analytics: to increase careers site conversion and ensure recruiters are capturing the best candidates

to increase careers site conversion and ensure recruiters are capturing the best candidates Marketing automation : to craft exceptional candidate experiences, informed by actionable insights

: to craft exceptional candidate experiences, informed by actionable insights Candidate relationship management: to nurture candidates and build strong talent pipelines

PageUp CEO, Mark Rice, said: "Organizations are feeling the impact of the talent shortage, and are investing heavily in technology to understand the most effective recruitment channels. The ways jobseekers look for roles is evolving, and in response businesses must adapt and redefine how they recruit.

"PageUp Recruitment Marketing will allow our customers to automate a great candidate experience and build high-quality talent pipelines, all supported by deep analytics."

PageUp Head of Customer Insights and Market Research Rebecca Skilbeck will be discussing recruitment marketing strategies to attract and recruit top talent in an upcoming free webinar on 3 March, 2020. Anyone interested can register here .

For more information on PageUp Recruitment Marketing, visit: https://www.pageuppeople.us/products/recruitment-marketing/

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London, Dublin and Singapore.

SOURCE PageUp