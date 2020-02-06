PagnatoKarp Named 2020 Best Places To Work In Virginia For Fifth Year

RESTON, Va., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PagnatoKarp is honored to be ranked #12 on the 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia list. The annual list of 100 companies was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. With $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹, PagnatoKarp is an independent wealth management firm and multi-family office frequently ranked on top wealth advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes.²

"We continue to flourish as a Best Place to Work in Virginia," says Paul Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp. "This recognition speaks to our culture of transparency, teamwork, and value creation as we strive to make a positive impact on our clients and the community."

In addition to being a Best Place to Work for the fifth year, PagnatoKarp is a 2020 finalist for 'Best Multi-Family Office ($2.5B-$5B)' through the Family Wealth Report Awards. Paul Pagnato is ranked #1 in Northern Virginia on Forbes 2020 Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on 2019 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors: State-by-State.² Pagnato is also author of the upcoming book Transparency Wave: Exponential Changes That Will Transform Our World.

Companies eligible for Best Places to Work in Virginia fulfill these requirements: for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity; publicly or privately held business; facility in Virginia; at least 15 employees working in Virginia; and minimum 1 year in business. There is a two-part survey process worth 25%/75% respectively. Part one examines workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics and part two surveys employee engagement and satisfaction, with combined scores determining the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration, evaluation and selection process.

About PagnatoKarp

With $4.8 billion assets under advisement¹, PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, entrepreneurs, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. With True Fiduciary® standards of transparency, we embrace the legal obligation to put your interests first while focusing on asset protection, cash flow, and value-added opportunities. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and a Virginia Best Place to Work², PagnatoKarp's goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most.

