PagnatoKarp Receives 2019 Care Award From Northern Virginia Family Service For Outstanding Community Impact

RESTON, Va., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) announced PagnatoKarp as a winner of its 2019 "Companies As Responsive Employers" or CARE Awards. For more than 25 years, the CARE Awards have recognized outstanding companies moving the needle to make Northern Virginia a better place for everyone to work, live and play. PagnatoKarp is receiving the CARE Award for demonstrating leadership and innovation in community impact, family-friendly policies and employee engagement.

"PagnatoKarp seeks the flourishing of others and making a positive impact in the community," said Paul Pagnato, CEO Founder at PagnatoKarp. "The CARE Award truly honors the cultural commitment we make to the principles of transparency, trust and value-creation."

"CARE Award winners are top business leaders who demonstrate unyielding commitment to their employees and our community," shares Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO at Northern Virginia Family Service. "CARE shines a light on this exceptional group of businesses and the ways they help to strengthen our economy, bolster their bottom lines, and make our region stronger."

Thirty-two companies are honored to receive the CARE Award, with winners selected based on their performance in the categories of community involvement and impact, health and wellness benefits, work-life programs and policies, and development and education programs.

"The 2019 CARE Awards winners put people first. They innovate through exemplary work-life benefits and programs, and they focus on fostering thriving cultures of community. The leaders of these organizations understand that employee engagement happens when individuals and the causes they care about are valued and supported," said Misti Mukherjee, CARE Awards committee chair and attorney, Extensio Law, PLLC. "The Awards program provides a unique opportunity to learn best practices from the most innovative and engaged workforces in our community."

Awards will be presented at the 27th Annual CARE Awards Breakfast, held Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Sheraton Premiere Tysons Corner, VA.



About PagnatoKarp

With over $4.2 billion assets under advisement¹, PagnatoKarp specializes in Intelligent Wealth Management™ for CEO Founders, wealth creators and ultra-high-net-worth families. Frequently ranked on top financial advisor lists by Barron's and Forbes, and a Virginia Best Place to Work¹, PagnatoKarp's goal is to simplify and elevate your life so you have more time to spend on what matters to you most.

About Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS)

The breadth, depth and scope of services from Northern Virginia Family Service ensures that everyone in need, at every stage of life, maximizes their potential and fully contributes to a thriving community. NVFS provides the essential building blocks for financial, emotional and physical well-being, serving as leaders and innovators for the Northern Virginia community. Every year, they empower 34,000 individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency.

