Pagos Expands MCP Server to Enable Conversational Access to Harmonized Payments Data

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pagos, an AI-powered payments intelligence company, today announced a major expansion of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, enabling merchants to access their own verified and harmonized payments data directly through AI chat agents like Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini. This new capability transforms the way businesses view, query, and analyze their payments data.

In June 2025, Pagos launched an open-source MCP server, allowing large language models (LLMs) and AI-powered tools to securely query real-time BIN-level data directly from card networks. With this release, Pagos now hosts an MCP server that provides merchants with direct access to their aggregated transaction event data, approval rates, fee breakdowns, processor performance metrics, and more.

For the first time, payment professionals can ask complex data questions like: "What decline codes fueled the spike in declines on February 3?" and "What are my top dispute reasons this quarter?" and receive verified responses via a natural conversation.

The Evolution of Payment Operations

By expanding their MCP server, Pagos addresses three critical shifts reshaping payments teams universally: leaner teams operating with higher expectations, increased demand for instant answers over dashboard digging, and the sudden dominance of AI as the interface for business intelligence.

"Payments teams are done spending hours digging through raw payments data. They need instant & actionable insights based on verified and reliable data," said Pagos' CPO and Co-Founder, Albert Drouart. "Our competitive advantage has always been payments data aggregation and harmonization—the Pagos MCP Server gives teams conversational access to that verified, consolidated, and enriched data in whatever AI workflow they're already using."

How It Works

The Pagos MCP Server leverages Pagos' core competencies in data consolidation, harmonization, and enrichment. Connect your payment processors to Pagos via our no-code integrations or Data Ingestion API, then leverage Pagos' MCP to immediately access:

Unified data streams - Pagos normalizes fields like issuer name and decline reason code, which can vary in name and formatting across processors, card brands, and card products

- Pagos normalizes fields like issuer name and decline reason code, which can vary in name and formatting across processors, card brands, and card products Enriched context - Leveraging the Pagos BIN Database, they enrich transaction events with additional data points like issuing bank, card type, card brand, payment method, alternative routing options, and more.

- Leveraging the Pagos BIN Database, they enrich transaction events with additional data points like issuing bank, card type, card brand, payment method, alternative routing options, and more. Flexible querying - Use natural language to query transaction, refund, decline, and chargeback data across any dimension (e.g. processor, region, card brand) and metric (e.g. count, amount, AOV). You can even provide your preferred AI chat agent with additional business context to fine-tune responses.

Customers with existing Pagos accounts and connected payment data sources can add the Pagos MCP Server through their AI client's connector settings and immediately begin querying their payments data conversationally. For instructions on how to set up the server within your own LLM client, see the Pagos Product Documentation.

From Platform to Workflow

Pagos AI, an internal chatbot, has been a core feature of the Pagos platform for nearly two years, with customers using it regularly to get instant answers about their aggregated payments data. The MCP Server takes that proven capability and brings it into customers' preferred AI workflows. This makes it possible for merchants to layer in their own business context, connect payments data to their internal systems, and build agentic workflows that span from routing decisions to automated monitoring.

Pagos provides payments intelligence; merchants control how it fits into their operations.

Built for Today's Lean Teams

The Pagos MCP Server is designed for payment operators who need to do more with less—delivering instant expertise without hiring consultants, waiting for analyst reports, or manually combing through dashboards.

"We're a Payments Intelligence company," added Klas Bäck, CEO and Co-founder of Pagos. "The days of flying blind without payments data visibility are done. Payment operators want answers now, and they want them in their existing AI workflows."

The Pagos MCP Server doesn't share data across Pagos customers, ensuring privacy for our merchants.

Pagos is a 2024 Fintech Innovation 50 honoree, providing data-driven payments intelligence solutions that help businesses maximize revenue and minimize costs. The company powers payments optimization for leading global brands including Adobe, Eventbrite, GoFundMe, StubHub, Ultra Mobile, and Warner Bros. Discovery (Max).

Pagos is backed by Arbor Ventures, Infinity Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Tarsadia, and Underscore VC and has a global team spanning ten countries.

To learn more, visit www.pagos.ai.

