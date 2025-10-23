PAHRC Analysis Outlines $169.1 Billion Investment Needed to Preserve Public Housing

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation (PAHRC) today released new research that provides an updated estimate of the investment needed to preserve the nation's public housing stock.

The analysis—developed as part of the 10 Year Roadmap for Public Housing Sustainability, a national initiative convened by the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA)—finds that preserving the nation's 899,000 public housing units could require approximately $169.1 billion.

The roadmap unites leaders from Congress, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), public housing authorities (PHAs), advocacy groups, researchers, and residents to develop a plan to strengthen and sustain public housing for generations to come.

"Public housing is a cornerstone of housing stability for more than 1.5 million people nationwide," said Kelly McElwain, Manager of Research and Industry Intelligence, Government Affairs and Research at PAHRC. "This research provides a starting point for conversations about how to develop a plan to preserve these homes over the next decade and ensure they continue to serve families and communities well into the future."

Key Findings

The average public housing unit has an estimated baseline preservation cost of $188,090 per unit in 2025 dollars.

has an estimated baseline preservation cost of in 2025 dollars. Preserving all 899,000 public housing units nationwide would cost $169.1 billion.

nationwide would cost Preservation costs vary widely across the public housing portfolio: one-quarter of public housing units had estimated costs under $87,701, while one-quarter exceeded $273,466.

across the public housing portfolio: one-quarter of public housing units had estimated costs under $87,701, while one-quarter exceeded $273,466. Actual costs to preserve these units could be higher , since these estimates do not include the complete added cost to make public housing more efficient, climate resilient, and compliant with new regulations. Costs could also grow as building systems continue to age if these renovations are not completed all at once.

, since these estimates do not include the complete added cost to make public housing more efficient, climate resilient, and compliant with new regulations. Costs could also grow as building systems continue to age if these renovations are not completed all at once. Hard construction costs vary widely across public housing that underwent RAD conversions based on factors such as property age, occupancy rate, and location.

across public housing that underwent RAD conversions based on factors such as property age, occupancy rate, and location. Properties with lower inspection scores, older structures, lower occupancy rates, more bedrooms per unit, higher funding levels, multifamily building types, or locations in high-cost regions tend to have higher hard construction costs, holding all else equal.

The findings draw from data on public housing properties that have recently undergone rehabilitation through HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.

A Data-Driven Foundation for Action

The last national assessment of public housing capital needs was conducted in 2010. Since then, construction costs and the housing landscape have evolved significantly. This updated analysis gives policymakers, funders, and housing leaders a clearer picture of the investment required to maintain safe, efficient, and resilient homes.

Preserving public housing is achievable—and housing authorities across the country are already proving what's possible through creative partnerships, strategic planning, and by combining federal, state, and private investment," said Cate Asp, Research Analyst, Government Affairs and Research at PAHRC. "Yet, to fully meet their preservation goals, PHAs will need more resources and support to strengthen their capacity."

The 10 Year Roadmap for Public Housing Sustainability provides a collaborative framework for understanding current needs and identifying the tools and partnerships that can guide future preservation efforts. This research represents an important step in that process, offering stakeholders the data needed to inform long-term strategies for reinvestment.

Read the full technical report at www.pahrc.org/research.

PAHRC's companion blogs share additional insights and success stories:

Charting a Roadmap to Preserve Public Housing — explores the purpose and research behind the 10 Year Roadmap.

— explores the purpose and research behind the 10 Year Roadmap. Public Housing Preservation Success Stories — showcases agencies that have successfully preserved and transformed their public housing communities.

To learn more about the 10 Year Roadmap's broader policy recommendations, visit www.10yearroadmap.org/interimreport.

Media Contact:

Andrew Ragali

Assistant Director, Marketing and Communications

HAI Group

Email: [email protected]

About the 10 Year Roadmap for Public Housing Sustainability

The 10 Year Roadmap for Public Housing Sustainability engages a broad coalition of stakeholders to advance the continued evolution and preservation of public housing. Its mission is to establish a sustainable, affordable, and service-enriched housing platform that helps residents achieve their life goals.

The roadmap aligns policymakers, practitioners, researchers, advocates, and residents to identify the partnerships and investments needed to preserve public housing nationwide. Learn more about its mission and goals at 10YearRoadmap.org/mission-and-goals .

About The Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation (PAHRC)

The Public and Affordable Housing Research Corporation (PAHRC), a nonprofit, is a member of the HAI Group family of companies. PAHRC spotlights the impact, outcomes, and value that affordable housing brings to families and communities. The organization also delivers data and tools that help researchers, practitioners, and advocates build evidence-based cases for why affordable housing matters. Learn more at https://www.pahrc.org.

Any material provided by PAHRC is for general information only. PAHRC makes no representation or warranty about the accuracy or applicability of this information for any particular use or circumstance. Your use of this information is at your own discretion and risk. PAHRC assumes no responsibility for your use of this information. You should consult with your attorney or subject matter advisor before adopting any strategy or policy.

SOURCE HAI Group